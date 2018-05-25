news

The Board Chairman of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Peter Mac Manu, has come under fire for running the authority as a family business.

Mr Mac Manu is also accused of installing his wife to take charge of ticketing for staff travels and pricing GPHA "at cut-throat prices."

“The Board Chairman’s wife has taken over ticketing for staff travels and the Authority is being priced at cut-throat prices. We are paying two, three times more than other competitors are offering for ticketing and pricing at the Authority,” the union workers of GPHA said in a press conference Thursday.

Mr Mac Manu, who was the chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party when they lost power in 2008 and masterminded Akufo-Addo's win in 2016, was appointed as the board chairman of GPHA in 2017.

When he took over office, he promised to lead GPHA with exemplary leadership and skills as well as position GPHA as the centre of logistic excellence and efficiency.

It however appears he is doing the contrary, if the allegations of the workers are valid and concrete.

The workers, armed with facts, unmasked the board chairman's business interest at the ports, raising issues of a potential conflict of interest.

Led by their union chairman, Joseph Assib, the workers alleged that Mac Manu's children are the biggest suppliers to the Authority, adding that he has obtained for himself over GHC4 million wiring contract.

“The Board Chairman has seven companies in the port. The Chairman has three of his children as the biggest suppliers to the Authority," Assib said.

He added: "He has obtained for himself a contract of over GHC 4 million for the wiring of our newly constructed electrical and material block. He is intimidating management staff and as well interfering in the day to day running of the Authority.”

Meanwhile the workers have given the president two-weeks to fire the board chairman.