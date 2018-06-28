news

Respected legal practitioner, Egbert Faibille Jr. has categorically denied allegations that he received money on behalf of ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to kill a case.

Faibille said the such allegations cannot be true and they are without merit.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has alleged that he has a video recording of Faibille collecting a huge amount of money on behalf of Anas to bin an investigative case he had conducted.

However, in a sharp rebuttal, Egbert responded on his Facebook wall by saying:

“A few weeks ago, Hon. Ken Agyapong gave an audio recording of Anas interviewing an arrested fraudster sometime in 2009 to one of the radio stations in the Multimedia stable; in respect of a multi-million gold scam during interrogation, Anas was heard mentioning my name in words to that effect as he was speaking, the scammed company had engaged me as a lawyer and that I was at the bank tracking the 419 money that they obtained".





“I took the pain to issue a statement here on Facebook on the issue. Last Friday, Hon Ken Agyapong called me on phone and asked that I meet him to watch the video he was going to show today."



I declined on the basis that the video he was going to show is only a pictorial rendition of the part of the video where Anas mentioned my name to show to the scammers that the duped company was tracking who received the money.



“Indeed, my work as a lawyer led to the prosecution of Hafiz, the lead scammer and his accomplices at an Accra High Court. I did not receive any payment from the scammers for and on behalf of Anas to kill the case as Hon. Agyapong is dubiously trying to portray and I challenge him and the scammers to provide any proof of any lodgment into my account from them for Anas,” the National Petroleum Commission boss posited.