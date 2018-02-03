Home > News > Local >

'I don't know what corruption is' -Betty Mould-Iddrisu


Former AG 'I don't know what corruption is' -Betty Mould-Iddrisu

Former Attorney General Betty Mould-Iddrisu claims she has never been corrupt and for her to be accused of corruption was her lowest moment in life.

Betty Mould-Iddrisu, a former Attorney General under the Mills administration famous for the Woyome judgement debt saga, has defended her reputation, saying she is not corrupt.

"A lot of my actions were questioned but the most reprobate of all was when I was accused, even remotely of corruption, that is my lowest moment,"she said in an interview on Joy FM's Personality Profile last Thursaday.

She continued: "Because, I know who I am and I am a very proud, strong person.

"I don't know what corruption is and to be accused of it at that level and for you to become a national figure and for it to be coming on the major headlines in every single newspaper day-in and day-out will try anybody let alone a married woman with children and a family head as I am."

She was relieved of her post as the Attorney General after it emerged that she ordered the payment of the judgement debt to Mr Woyome despite orders from former President Mills not to make additional payment.

There have been calls for her to be prosecuted for her role in the disbursements of the money to the National Democratic Congress financier.

