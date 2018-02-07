Home > News > Local >

I support legalisation of Okada - Minister


Okada Riders I support the legalization of Okada - Deputy Minister of Transport

Hon. Glover said he thinks the services of Okada riders are essential therefore it will be good for a national dialogue on how to legalize their business.

  • Published:
Titus Glover play

Titus Glover

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Deputy Minister of Transport, Hon. Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus-Glover has added his voice to debate as to whether the ‘okada’ business should be legalized in Ghana.

Hon. Glover said he thinks the services of Okada riders are essential therefore it will be good for a national dialogue on how to legalize their business.

READ ALSO: Heavy security at Aveyime after okada riders clash with police

He said: “For me, I will not hesitate to support regularization of the activities of Okada. It is a conversation we need to engage in now to see how their operations can also be directed by the laws of the country”.

Okada Rider play

Okada Rider

 

“The ‘Okada’ business is one area of transportation which needs to be explored thoroughly for the benefit of all, arguing that “if it is working elsewhere on the continent, why not here in Ghana”, the Minister added.

READ ALSO:  Interdicted Police officer turns armed robber

He, however, bemoaned the lack of discipline on the roads by most Okada riders in Accra. The Tema East MP noted “If you are driving on the streets of the Northern Region, Upper East, and Upper West Region and the traffic switches to red, all the motor riders stop. That is total respect of the traffic regulations, but the riders in Accra do not do this”.

The Deputy Minister of Transport was speaking on Onua FM’s morning show “Yensempa”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Return of Dumsor? No looming power cuts - VRA assures Ghanaians Return of Dumsor? No looming power cuts - VRA assures Ghanaians
Incredible Video: Man from Ashaiman converts plastic waste into pavement blocks Incredible Video Man from Ashaiman converts plastic waste into pavement blocks
Medical Assistance: Policeman grabs GH¢5000 from Kennedy Agyapong for eye surgery Medical Assistance Policeman grabs GH¢5000 from Kennedy Agyapong for eye surgery
Ahwiaa Clash: Traditional leaders ban wake keeping and ‘soloku’ at Ahwiaa Ahwiaa Clash Traditional leaders ban wake keeping and ‘soloku’ at Ahwiaa
Filth In Accra: I’m not incompetent - Minister of Sanitation insists Filth In Accra I’m not incompetent - Minister of Sanitation insists
Lawlessness: Police arrest 8 traders for rioting at KMA premises Lawlessness Police arrest 8 traders for rioting at KMA premises

Recommended Videos

Local News: GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT, Capital bank Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT, Capital bank
Video: Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug job Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug job
Political Marriage: Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wife Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wife



Top Articles

1 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
2 Police Recruitment 27 applicants arrested for forging documentsbullet
3 Corruption Fight ‘Shut up, you’re corrupt’ - Ken Agyapong fires Ato...bullet
4 Shots Fired ‘Timid’ John Mahama not fit to rule Ghana again - A...bullet
5 Photos Another gruesome accident at Okponglobullet
6 Enhancing Security Government purchases 100 vehicles for Ghana...bullet
7 Fighting Corruption? Manasseh Awuni floors Joseph Siaw in...bullet
8 Raila Odinga Odinga takes action against Ghanaian National...bullet
9 Murder 22-year-old Ghanaian stabbed to death in Tottenhambullet
10 Ras Mubarak’s Marriage I’m happy for Mubarak; our...bullet

Top Videos

1 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
2 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
3 Local News Unity Hall And Katanga Of KNUST To Be Converted To Mixed...bullet
4 Dr Bawumia Is Back Bawumia arrives in Ghana from medical leavebullet
5 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
6 Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for...bullet
7 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
8 News On Street Children Stop giving money to street...bullet
9 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017bullet
10 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr....bullet

Local

Anas Aremeyaw Anas It’s not easy to wear mask always – Investigative Journalist
Personnel of GNFS dousing fire
Tragedy Man burns to death (Photos)
Christian Faith It's a curse for pastors to charge consultation fees - Owusu Bempah
Small scale miners
War On Galamsey Small-scale mining ban to be lifted soon