I support legalisation of Okada - Minister

The Deputy Minister of Transport, Hon. Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus-Glover has added his voice to debate as to whether the ‘okada’ business should be legalized in Ghana.

Hon. Glover said he thinks the services of Okada riders are essential therefore it will be good for a national dialogue on how to legalize their business.

He said: “For me, I will not hesitate to support regularization of the activities of Okada. It is a conversation we need to engage in now to see how their operations can also be directed by the laws of the country”.

“The ‘Okada’ business is one area of transportation which needs to be explored thoroughly for the benefit of all, arguing that “if it is working elsewhere on the continent, why not here in Ghana”, the Minister added.

He, however, bemoaned the lack of discipline on the roads by most Okada riders in Accra. The Tema East MP noted “If you are driving on the streets of the Northern Region, Upper East, and Upper West Region and the traffic switches to red, all the motor riders stop. That is total respect of the traffic regulations, but the riders in Accra do not do this”.

The Deputy Minister of Transport was speaking on Onua FM’s morning show “Yensempa”.