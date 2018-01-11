Home > News > Local >

In Accra :  Nigerian woman in police grips for alleged kidnapping


In Accra Nigerian woman in police grips for alleged kidnapping

She allegedly tried to kidnap a one-and-half-year-old daughter of a drinking spot operator at Osu.

Police have arrested a 29-year-old Nigerian woman for allegedly kidnapping a one-and-half-year-old daughter of a drinking spot operator at Osu.

The suspect, who has been identified as Fatima Jibril, was arrested by some patrons of the spot near the Osu beach.

The Crime Officer of the Osu District Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Richard Daplah, told the Daily Graphic that the child’s mother said that Fatima came to her drinking spot and bought a shot of Castle Bridge liquor.

READ ALSO: Police arrest woman, 2 others with ... - Pulse.com.gh

The drinking spot operator’s daughter was also playing around Fatima while she was having the drink. Fatima started playing with the little girl after some time. She then began to leave the spot with the child.

But patrons of the spot who knew the girl began questioning Fatima, who started fumbling and right after escaped the scene.

But she was chased by the patrons of the spot and handed over to the police.

READ ALSO:Woman, 4 others arrested for allegedly ... - Pulse.com.gh

ASP Daplah said that during interrogation at the Osu Police Station, Fatima said that she was drunk and did not know what she was doing.

