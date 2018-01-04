news

A policeman has been arrested after allegedly conniving with two men to engage in a robbery at Korle Bu in Accra.

The policeman has since been identified as Emmanuel David Sandoh, with service number 53389 and attached to the National Visibility Unit of the Ghana Police Service at the Accra Regional Police Command.

The two other men, however, managed to escape and the police have launched a manhunt for them.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mrs Effia Tenge, said the policeman was arrested after his attempt to snatch a car from its owner at the Nkrumah Flat around the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The policeman, Sandoh, who was wielding a pistol, allegedly demanded the ignition keys from the driver of a red Hyundai Matiz which was being used for Uber services.

Sandoh was said to have sprayed pepper into the driver’s eyes when he refused to hand over the keys.

ASP Tenge said that the driver raised an alarm right after and this attracted some residents to the scene.

Sandoh was not lucky as he was caught by the residents and beaten mercilessly until a police patrol team arrived at the scene.

His two other accomplices, however, managed to escape.

Sandoh is now receiving treatment at the Police Hospital.