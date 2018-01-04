Home > News > Local >

In Accra :  Policeman arrested for attempted robbery at Korle Bu


In Accra Policeman arrested for attempted robbery at Korle Bu

The policeman has since been identified as Emmanuel David Sandoh, with service number 53389 and attached to the National Visibility Unit of the Ghana Police Service at the Accra Regional Police Command.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Policeman arrested for attempted robbery at Korle Bu (mynewsgh)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A policeman has been arrested after allegedly conniving with two men to engage in a robbery at Korle Bu in Accra.

The policeman has since been identified as Emmanuel David Sandoh, with service number 53389 and attached to the National Visibility Unit of the Ghana Police Service at the Accra Regional Police Command.

The two other men, however, managed to escape and the police have launched a manhunt for them.

READ ALSO: Policeman in supermarket robbery at Nungua ... - Pulse.com.gh

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mrs Effia Tenge, said the policeman was arrested after his attempt to snatch a car from its owner at the Nkrumah Flat around the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The policeman, Sandoh, who was wielding a pistol, allegedly demanded the ignition keys from the driver of a red Hyundai Matiz which was being used for Uber services.

Sandoh was said to have sprayed pepper into the driver’s eyes when he refused to hand over the keys.

READ ALSO: Police officers arrested for robbery - News ... - Pulse.com.gh

ASP Tenge said that the driver raised an alarm right after and this attracted some residents to the scene.

Sandoh was not lucky as he was caught by the residents and beaten mercilessly until a police patrol team arrived at the scene.

His two other accomplices, however, managed to escape.

Sandoh is now receiving treatment at the Police Hospital.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

TV Licence: Scores of Kumasi residents queue to pay TV licence fees TV Licence Scores of Kumasi residents queue to pay TV licence fees
Security Sounds: Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a thief Security Sounds Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a thief
High Unemployment: Scores of Ghanaian youths turn up for GIS recruitment in Accra [Video] High Unemployment Scores of Ghanaian youths turn up for GIS recruitment in Accra [Video]
Heroic Sacrifice: Ghanaian soldier who died in Bronx fire honoured Heroic Sacrifice Ghanaian soldier who died in Bronx fire honoured
New Charge: Ghanaians boiling with anger as DVLA introduces mandatory first aid box fee New Charge Ghanaians boiling with anger as DVLA introduces mandatory first aid box fee
In Ashanti Region: Vehicle owners in mad rush for 2018 car number plates In Ashanti Region Vehicle owners in mad rush for 2018 car number plates

Recommended Videos

NPP MP: Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife musicians NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife musicians
Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah: Prophet reveals another popular journalist will die in 2018 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist will die in 2018
Education: President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints free university education Education President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints free university education



Top Articles

1 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempahbullet
2 5 reasons GBC mustn't get a cedi from TV licence fees - Bright Simonsbullet
3 Tall Buildings Here are the top 10 skyscrapers in Ghanabullet
4 Rebuttal Police officer rubbishes Owusu Bempah's 2018 death propheciesbullet
5 In Accra Notorious church thief finally grabbed on New Year's Evebullet
6 TV Licence Anyone who will refuse to pay TV licence is...bullet
7 Video Your children will die - Owusu Bempah tells people...bullet
8 In Central Region Police constable suspected to be armed...bullet
9 Sad News Truck kills Chief Imam in Upper West Regionbullet
10 In Kumasi Bank staff shoots suspected armed robber deadbullet

Top Videos

1 Education President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints free university...bullet
2 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist...bullet
3 Finally! Churches to pay taxbullet
4 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5...bullet
5 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
6 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
7 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
8 Chairman Wontumi NPP chairman shows off his $200,000 gold...bullet
9 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by...bullet
10 Dismissals Local airline sacks workersbullet

Local

Reverend Father Andrew Campbell
Free SHS Forget Free SHS Critics, we support you – Father Campbell tells Akufo-Addo
Development Assistance Ghana to lose $724m if Trump cuts aid to countries over UN Jerusalem vote
Rev Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist will die in 2018
Bantama Gang-Rape Court orders for school records of Bantama gang-rape suspects