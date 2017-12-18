In Ashanti Region :  Police arrest 3 over gang rape video

news

The Police in Ashanti Region has arrested 3 young men suspected to be partakers in an alleged gang rape of a teenage girl, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, the Assembly Member for the Bantama Electoral area, Kwame Ofori, called on the Police to punish the culprits to serve as a deterrent to others.

“It is true that the incident occurred, and as the Assemblyman, I urge various stakeholders not to take this issue lightly. I am very shocked by this incident because I never thought it could happen. I am following up on this case keenly. I urge the Police Service to take up this matter and thoroughly investigate it. The punishment handed out to the culprits should serve as a deterrent to others.”

In a video circulating on social media, 5 young men were seen forcibly having sex with a teenage girl.

The young men are seen taking turns to rape the teenager.

After the video went viral on social media the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ashanti Regional Police Command has invited the 18-year old victim to assist in investigations.

Sources indicate that the 18-year-old girl is currently at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital undergoing a medical examination.

Meanwhile, the National Headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, has indicated that they have taken the matter seriously and will investigate it.

A statement issued by the CID called on the general public to stop sharing the video on social media.

“Anybody with any relevant information should personally report to the Cyber Crime Unit of the CID Headquarters for further action,” it added.