Home > News > Local >

In Ashanti Region :  Police arrest 3 over gang rape video


In Ashanti Region Police arrest 3 over gang rape video

In a video circulating on social media, 5 young men were seen forcibly having sex with a teenage girl. The young men are seen taking turns to rape the teenager.

  • Published:
handcuff.jpg play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Police in Ashanti Region has arrested 3 young men suspected to be partakers in an alleged gang rape of a teenage girl, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, the Assembly Member for the Bantama Electoral area, Kwame Ofori, called on the Police to punish the culprits to serve as a deterrent to others.

“It is true that the incident occurred, and as the Assemblyman, I urge various stakeholders not to take this issue lightly. I am very shocked by this incident because I never thought it could happen. I am following up on this case keenly. I urge the Police Service to take up this matter and thoroughly investigate it. The punishment handed out to the culprits should serve as a deterrent to others.”

READ ALSO: Overcrowding in SHS not cause of meningitis, swine flu – Health Minister

In a video circulating on social media, 5 young men were seen forcibly having sex with a teenage girl.

The young men are seen taking turns to rape the teenager.

After the video went viral on social media the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU)  of the Ashanti Regional Police Command has invited the 18-year old victim to assist in investigations.

Sources indicate that the 18-year-old girl is currently at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital undergoing a medical examination.

READ ALSO: Bawumia wants sterner punishment for free SHS saboteurs

Meanwhile, the National Headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, has indicated that they have taken the matter seriously and will investigate it.

A statement issued by the CID called on the general public to stop sharing the video on social media.

“Anybody with any relevant information should personally report to the Cyber Crime Unit of the CID Headquarters for further action,” it added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Christmas: Over $300,000 fake notes intercepted in Volta Region Christmas Over $300,000 fake notes intercepted in Volta Region
Horrific: Woman dies in trotro; leaves behind 2-year-old daughter Horrific Woman dies in trotro; leaves behind 2-year-old daughter
Lynched Soldier: Barbara Mahama takes to WhatsApp to mourn husband Lynched Soldier Barbara Mahama takes to WhatsApp to mourn husband
Northern Region: Yapei, Buipe bridges open to traffic Northern Region Yapei, Buipe bridges open to traffic
Unprotected Sex: Cape Coast records over 600 HIV infections in 2017 Unprotected Sex Cape Coast records over 600 HIV infections in 2017
Allowance Restoration: Trainee nurses cry for unpaid allowances Allowance Restoration Trainee nurses cry for unpaid allowances

Recommended Videos

GP: Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leaked GP Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leaked
Cop Lynched: Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensation Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensation
Development: Foundation for jobs has been laid – Akufo-Addo says Development Foundation for jobs has been laid – Akufo-Addo says



Top Articles

1 Allowance Restoration Trainee nurses cry for unpaid allowancesbullet
2 Inhumane Act 4 boys gang rape teenage girlbullet
3 Lynched Soldier Barbara Mahama takes to WhatsApp to mourn husbandbullet
4 Bantama Gang-rape Arrested suspects are JHS 3, SHS 1 students – Policebullet
5 Gang-rape Three gang-rape suspects to spend X-mas in police cellbullet
6 Prostitution The sad story of 17yr old who sleeps with over 10...bullet
7 RIP Former NDC MP Nii Nortey Dua diesbullet
8 Unprotected Sex Cape Coast records over 600 HIV infections...bullet
9 GJA Awards 2016 Sefa Kayi gets 3 bedroom house, SUV and...bullet
10 Road Crash Scores injured in grisly Tumu road accident...bullet

Top Videos

1 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
2 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
3 GP Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leakedbullet
4 Vandals ! University of Ghana student stabbed severally by matebullet
5 Development Foundation for jobs has been laid – Akufo-Addo saysbullet
6 Chairman Wontumi NPP chairman shows off his $200,000 gold necklacebullet
7 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
8 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by...bullet
9 Video I know people at the presidency who are...bullet
10 Immorality Ghana will not be pressurised to legalise...bullet

Local

Intoxicating Liquor We'll name pastors, journalists who booze - Drunkards Association
Christmas Is Here Kumasi City Mall partners Rent Air in special charitable drive!
Bantama Gang-rape Flog rape suspects in public – Asokwa MP
Christmas Business X-mas fever grips nation as food price surges