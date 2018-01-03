Home > News > Local >

In Ashanti Region :  Vehicle owners in mad rush for 2018 car number plates


In Ashanti Region Vehicle owners in mad rush for 2018 car number plates

At the Ashanti Regional Office of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) on Tuesday, a long queue of vehicle owners was found waiting for their turn to have their vehicles registered.

There has been a tremendous rush by car owners to register their vehicles and obtain the 2018 number plates.

Some of the car owners told Abusua FM that they were yet to receive their registration documents and numbers even though they had presented their documents a day before.

They argued that officials at the DVLA office were being discriminatory in their operations.

“Some of us came here around 4:30 am today but as we are talking now we haven’t gotten our registration numbers. We are urging them to speed up their work because we’ve come from very far places.

"We will also take this opportunity to appeal to authorities at DVLA to allow us to pay our money for registration to any bank to help reduce the long queue” they said.

