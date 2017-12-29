Home > News > Local >

In Eastern Region :  Police arrest woman, 2 others with 11 sacks of ‘wee’


They were arrested on December 28, 2017.

Police in the Eastern Region have arrested three persons for allegedly possessing dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

The Regional Police PRO ASP Ebenezer Tetteh told the media that on December 28, at about 10 pm, the night patrol team led by Lance Corporal Alex Adjei had information that the suspects; David Tetteh, 43, Akpeteyo Tetteh (a woman), 30, and Bortey Samuel 22, were in a room at Abenabo, a suburb of Suhum, processing the dry leaves to be sent to Accra for sale.

He said that the patrol team with assistance from the informant went to the said house at Abenabo and arrested the suspects.

"The stuff had already been parcelled into eleven mini bags waiting to be transported to Accra" he said.

"In one of the rooms, the eleven mini bags containing the dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were found and same collected" he added.

