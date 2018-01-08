Home > News > Local >

In Kumasi :  5-month-old aborted foetus found dumped in gutter


In Kumasi 5-month-old aborted foetus found dumped in gutter

Residents who were shocked by the incident immediately alerted the KNUST police.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A five-month-old foetus was on Saturday evening dumped in a gutter at Ayigya Ahenbronum, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Residents who were shocked by the incident immediately alerted the KNUST police.

Isaac Acquah, a unit committee member of the Ayigya told XYZ News that police have begun investigations to identify who dumped the foetus in the gutter.

“Yesterday about 8:30pm we discovered that a foetus had been dumped into a gutter. So I quickly informed my assemblyman who hurriedly informed the police. We have also intensified investigations in this area as we hunt for the one who committed this act”, he said.

The lifeless body has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

This unfortunate incident comes on the back of rising cases of adolescent pregnancies in the Ashanti Region.

Statistics from the Ashanti Regional Health Directorate reveal that some 2,086 adolescent abortions were recorded in 2016 out of a total 18,461 adolescent pregnancies in the Region.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Maternal Mortality: Eastern region records 105 maternal deaths in 2017 Maternal Mortality Eastern region records 105 maternal deaths in 2017
Video: 'Angel' reportedly shows up in TB Joshua's church during service Video 'Angel' reportedly shows up in TB Joshua's church during service
Ex-Guantanamo Bay Detainees: It’s time for GITMO 2 to return – Bentil Ex-Guantanamo Bay Detainees It’s time for GITMO 2 to return – Bentil
In Accra: Woman, 4 others arrested for allegedly robbing orphanage In Accra Woman, 4 others arrested for allegedly robbing orphanage
Richard Quashigah: Sue Immigration Service - MP tells 'rejected' applicants Richard Quashigah Sue Immigration Service - MP tells 'rejected' applicants
In Accra: AMA begins major decongestion exercise today In Accra AMA begins major decongestion exercise today

Recommended Videos

SCOAN: 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's church SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's church
President Akufo-Addo: Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief" President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"
Education: Ignore free SHS critics - Father Campbell tells Akufo-Addo Education Ignore free SHS critics - Father Campbell tells Akufo-Addo



Top Articles

1 Revelations Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in 2018...bullet
2 Relationship Owusu Bempah hopeful of a third wifebullet
3 Vehicle Registration Don't arrest DV, DP number plates - IGP warnsbullet
4 New Year President Akufo-Addo meets Christian leadersbullet
5 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempahbullet
6 At Mamfe Two people crushed to death in gory accidentbullet
7 Security Sounds Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a thiefbullet
8 RIP Popular Ghanaian newspaper editor passes onbullet
9 Immigration Recruitment We don't want ladies with...bullet
10 Condolences Mahama mourns Alhaji Baturebullet

Top Videos

1 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
2 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife...bullet
3 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist...bullet
4 TV Licence Anyone who refuses to pay TV licence is 'foolish' -...bullet
5 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
6 Education Ignore free SHS critics - Father Campbell tells...bullet
7 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
8 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
9 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by...bullet
10 Education President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints...bullet

Local

Alcoholic Beverages Don't advertise alcoholic drinks before 8pm – FDA warns
JO.jpg
Explanation This is why John Mahama did not attend Alhaji Bature’s burial
PWD-demolishing-5-620x330.jpeg
Demolition Exercise Transport Ministry takes down illegal structures at Public Workers Dept
avoid-armed-robbery.jpg
In Eastern Region Robbery gang terrorise residents of Koforidua