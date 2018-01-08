news

A five-month-old foetus was on Saturday evening dumped in a gutter at Ayigya Ahenbronum, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Residents who were shocked by the incident immediately alerted the KNUST police.

Isaac Acquah, a unit committee member of the Ayigya told XYZ News that police have begun investigations to identify who dumped the foetus in the gutter.

“Yesterday about 8:30pm we discovered that a foetus had been dumped into a gutter. So I quickly informed my assemblyman who hurriedly informed the police. We have also intensified investigations in this area as we hunt for the one who committed this act”, he said.

The lifeless body has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

This unfortunate incident comes on the back of rising cases of adolescent pregnancies in the Ashanti Region.

Statistics from the Ashanti Regional Health Directorate reveal that some 2,086 adolescent abortions were recorded in 2016 out of a total 18,461 adolescent pregnancies in the Region.