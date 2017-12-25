Home > News > Local >

In Kumasi Armed robbers attack SDA church during all night service

Armed robbers have attacked members of the Adoato-Adumanu branch of the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, during an all-night prayer service Sunday.

One person was injured and cash to the tune of GHC8,000, mobile phones, laptops and other electronic gadgets were taken away.

The three masked robbers reportedly stormed the church at about 3:00am during prayer service.

The attack brought the church service to an abrupt end, leaving congregation in a state of shock.

Head Pastor of the Church, Richard Amponsah-Acheampong, said the robbers were in the church for 45 minutes.

He also said the church will take measures to improve security around the church premises.

"We shall make proper arrangements with the policemen so that they will be there. We can’t take it for granted, and it is my advice to all those who are planning such events to make arrangements with the police or any security agents that will protect them against such incidents," he said.

In addition, the leadership of the church has lodged a formal complaint at the Suntreso/Sofoline Police Station for investigations.

