Home > News > Local >

In speech, Akufo-Addo warns school heads against illegal fees


Free SHS In speech, Akufo-Addo warns school heads against illegal fees

The President, speaking at the 60th-anniversary celebration of Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary, in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region, said any headmaster or headmistress accused of collecting illegal fees will be sanctioned.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Nana Akufo-Addo yesterday warned heads of Senior High Schools not to charged unapproved fees already excepted under the Free Senior High School programme.

play

READ MORE: Government releases Ghc35.9m to fund schools for second term

The President, speaking at the 60th-anniversary celebration of Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary, in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region, said any headmaster or headmistress accused of collecting illegal fees will be sanctioned.

No headmaster or headmistress, therefore, is to charge any unapproved or illegal fees, or charging fees already exempted under the free SHS policy. Government will make sure of this, and sanction any school head who flouts this directive,” he said.

“We have a sacred duty to our children, and to the generations beyond, in ensuring that, irrespective of their circumstances, their right to an education is preserved," he added.

play

 

Touching on the infrastructural challenges that have plagued the free SHS, the president noted that funding has been secured for the expansion and upgrading of facilities in 75 Senior High Schools.

READ MORE: GNAT hails free SHS; says it has brought relief to parents

“Again, funding has been secured for the expansion and upgrading of facilities in 75 Senior High Schools across the country, with construction works on the existing Community Day Schools ongoing. Government, beginning this year, will also upgrade 42 Senior High Schools into model school status,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Riverine Operation: Military launches major anti-galamsey operation on river bodies Riverine Operation Military launches major anti-galamsey operation on river bodies
Corruption: Martin Amidu to investigate stolen money in offshore accounts - reports Corruption Martin Amidu to investigate stolen money in offshore accounts - reports
In Kumasi: 4 cars burnt as fire guts mechanic shop at Sofoline In Kumasi 4 cars burnt as fire guts mechanic shop at Sofoline
In Western Region: 42-year-old Nigerian 'sodomises' 7-year-old Ghanaian In Western Region 42-year-old Nigerian 'sodomises' 7-year-old Ghanaian
Hilarious: Facebook user makes cheating boyfriend write: "I won’t cheat no more" two hundred and forty times Hilarious Facebook user makes cheating boyfriend write: "I won’t cheat no more" two hundred and forty times
Appointments Committee: Suhuyini votes against Amidu's approval as special prosecutor Appointments Committee Suhuyini votes against Amidu's approval as special prosecutor

Recommended Videos

Ebony's Death: Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viral Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viral
Local News: HIV/AIDS, stroke the leading causes of death in Koforidua Local News HIV/AIDS, stroke the leading causes of death in Koforidua
Local News: ‘I was healed by the hand of God’ – Dr. Bawumia Local News ‘I was healed by the hand of God’ – Dr. Bawumia



Top Articles

1 Revelations Ebony's father is Illuminati - Self-styled evangelist allegesbullet
2 Litigation Issues At long last, is this a sigh of relief over war on...bullet
3 Health Issues Expectant mothers are taking pills to get...bullet
4 Feminism You're a disgrace to your families - Counsellor Lutterodt...bullet
5 In Upper West Region Wa Airport set to begin operations soonbullet
6 Appointments Committee Suhuyini votes against Amidu's approval...bullet
7 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
8 Valentine's Day This group gave disabled children...bullet
9 In Eastern Region Four persons arrested for killing...bullet
10 In Western Region 42-year-old Nigerian 'sodomises'...bullet

Related Articles

Free SHS Policy Government releases Ghc35.9m to fund schools for second term
Utilities Electricity tariffs reduced by 14% for non-residential users
Ghana's Economy Ghanaians will see transformation in 2018 – Dr Bawumia
Free SHS La PRESEC headmaster, 8 others pardoned after charging unapproved fees
Education GNAT hails free SHS; says it has brought relief to parents
25 Years of Democratic Rule Government holds national thanksgiving service
RIP A minute's silence observed for Alhaji Bature
Ghana Education Service Rev. Bettey demoted for alleged forgery
Mandatory First Aid Kit Transport Ministry rejects DVLA charges for First Aid Kits
Free SHS Forget Free SHS Critics, we support you – Father Campbell tells Akufo-Addo

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT, Capital bankbullet
5 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumiabullet
6 News On Street Children Stop giving money to street children-...bullet
7 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet
8 Local News Ghana Police To Hold Special Prayers Against...bullet
9 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to...bullet
10 Bugs On A Plane British airways warned by Ghana's...bullet

Local

Odorkor Bomb Scare Police conclude investigations into 'ISIS' suspects
Politics Atuguba sparks fury over research on political leanings of judges
Judiciary Online case filing to be introduced in March
Dr Eugene Dordoye
Mental Healthcare Embattled Ankaful Hospital Director fired