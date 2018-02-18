In speech, Akufo-Addo warns school heads against illegal fees

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo yesterday warned heads of Senior High Schools not to charged unapproved fees already excepted under the Free Senior High School programme.

The President, speaking at the 60th-anniversary celebration of Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary, in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region, said any headmaster or headmistress accused of collecting illegal fees will be sanctioned.

No headmaster or headmistress, therefore, is to charge any unapproved or illegal fees, or charging fees already exempted under the free SHS policy. Government will make sure of this, and sanction any school head who flouts this directive,” he said.

“We have a sacred duty to our children, and to the generations beyond, in ensuring that, irrespective of their circumstances, their right to an education is preserved," he added.

Touching on the infrastructural challenges that have plagued the free SHS, the president noted that funding has been secured for the expansion and upgrading of facilities in 75 Senior High Schools.

“Again, funding has been secured for the expansion and upgrading of facilities in 75 Senior High Schools across the country, with construction works on the existing Community Day Schools ongoing. Government, beginning this year, will also upgrade 42 Senior High Schools into model school status,” he said.