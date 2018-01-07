Home > News > Local >

Education :  GNAT hails free SHS; says it has brought relief to parents


Education GNAT hails free SHS; says it has brought relief to parents

GNAT President Philip Larsen said that all over world, economies have developed with education as the their backbone.

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has praised government for the introduction of the free Senior High School programme, saying it has brought financial relief to parents.

GNAT President Philip Larsen said that all over world, economies have developed with education as the their backbone.

Ms Larsen also said government can count on the teacher unions for the smooth implementation of the programme.

He was speaking at the 5th Quadrennial delegates’ conference of the Association.

"We hold the view that equitable distribution of investment in the education sector across all regions and districts will serve as a catalyst for the transformation of our country," he said.

“It is in the vein that I will like to on behalf of the conference thank his Excellency the president for the introduction of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy in the country.”

“The general observation that we have made is that the policy has brought relief to…parent across the country especially those in the low income bracket.

“It is truism that that all over the world economies have developed with education as their backbone. The government can therefore count on us as the leading teacher union in the country to play our part to ensure the success of the policy,” she added.

