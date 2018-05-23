Home > News > Local >

June 3 disaster victims drag Goil, AMA to court for GH¢40m


Negligence June 3 disaster victims drag Goil, AMA to court for GH¢40m

Over 150 people died in the twin disaster at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle on June 3, 2015.

  • Published:
June 3 disaster play

June 3 disaster
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Victims of the June 3 disaster have sued the Goil filling station, the National Petroleum Authority and the former Mayor of Accra, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije.

The victims are demanding damages of GH¢40 million against the organisations for negligence.

The plaintiffs numbering 69, said the negligence of the defendants, which led to the disaster has left them with horrendous disabilities and disfigurement.

June 3 disaster play

June 3 disaster

 

READ MORE: Fire and Flood Disaster: AMA marks 2 years of June 3 disaster

Torrential rains wreaked havoc on Accra and the death toll from the resultant flood and fire disasters has been put at 154.

Some of the victims received compensation from the state but others indicate that they have been abandoned and neglected since the incident happened.

A combined effort of flooding and fire explosion from the Goil Filling Station at the Kwame Nkrumah circle. Nurses, teachers, artisans, bankers, students, and children were among the people who lost their lives that fateful day.

June 3 disaster play

June 3 disaster

 

READ ALSO: 2 years after June 3, the lessons have not been learned

The disaster in Accra was the worst in the county's history and it exposed the deficiencies in the planning and development of the capital city.

June 3 disaster play

June 3 disaster

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

In Anambra: FRSC identifies 572 faults in 390 vehicles In Anambra FRSC identifies 572 faults in 390 vehicles
In Lafia: Nasarawa Government shuts down 10 private schools In Lafia Nasarawa Government shuts down 10 private schools
Tijjani Bande: Nigeria says 14.8m people affected by Boko Haram Tijjani Bande Nigeria says 14.8m people affected by Boko Haram
Digitalization: Bawumia launches Ghana’s first Criminal Justice Case Tracking System Digitalization Bawumia launches Ghana’s first Criminal Justice Case Tracking System
Sanctions: Culprits in the Tamale security services clash will be dealt with - Minister Sanctions Culprits in the Tamale security services clash will be dealt with - Minister
In Lagos: Osinbajo to attend African food and product exhibition In Lagos Osinbajo to attend African food and product exhibition

Recommended Videos

Local News: Deputy Chief of Staff speaks on the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi Local News Deputy Chief of Staff speaks on the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Local News: Social media react to Nana Addo's order to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi Local News Social media react to Nana Addo's order to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi
Local News: Tema police flies first Crime Monitoring Drone Local News Tema police flies first Crime Monitoring Drone



Top Articles

1 Saint Ozwald Shoes Meet the Ghanaian lady taking made-in-Ghana shoes to...bullet
2 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
3 Murder Allegations 18-month-old girl arrested for attempting to poisonbullet
4 Health Alert FDA blacklists 6 herbal drugsbullet
5 Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamalebullet
6 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
7 Crime 2 persons arrested with sacks of ‘wee’ at Ghana-Togo...bullet
8 Resignation Fifi Banson quits Kasapa FMbullet
9 Eastern Region Soldiers assault agric extension officers...bullet
10 In Edo 100 Secondary students trafficked to Libya in 4...bullet

Related Articles

Flash Flood Forecaster NADMO develops mobile app to predict floods
Disaster Here's the number of times Ghana experienced gas explosions
Atomic Junction Explosion Ghanaians slam Government safety at fuel stations
Atomic Junction Explosion 7 dead, 132 injured from gas explosion – Government confirms
Atomic Junction Gas Explosion Gas station explosion in Accra kills three and injures several
Sanitation Gov't to construct waste plants in all major cities
Support Korle-Bu Burns ICU receives $1 million donation from GNPC
Protest Sodom and Gomorrah residents occupy State House, properties vandalised
Squatters evicted Protest at Sodom and Gomorrah over AMA demolition
Prophecy Prophet predicts confusion in NPP

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT, Capital bankbullet
6 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
7 Skin Care Product Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter product...bullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
10 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet

Local

Gunmen abduct Commissioner’s wife, 6 children
In Zamfara Gunmen abduct Commissioner’s wife, 6 children
Absence of Judge stalls Patience Jonathan”s suit
In Lagos Absence of Judge stalls Patience Jonathan”s suit
Chinese galamsey operators busted
Illegal Mining 4 Chinese galamsey operators busted
Congo begins virus vaccinations in northwest city
Ebola Congo begins virus vaccinations in northwest city