June 3 disaster victims drag Goil, AMA to court for GH¢40m

Over 150 people died in the twin disaster at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle on June 3, 2015.
The victims are demanding damages of GH¢40 million against the organisations for negligence.
The plaintiffs numbering 69, said the negligence of the defendants, which led to the disaster has left them with horrendous disabilities and disfigurement.
Torrential rains wreaked havoc on Accra and the death toll from the resultant flood and fire disasters has been put at 154.
A combined effort of flooding and fire explosion from the Goil Filling Station at the Kwame Nkrumah circle. Nurses, teachers, artisans, bankers, students, and children were among the people who lost their lives that fateful day.
The disaster in Accra was the worst in the county's history and it exposed the deficiencies in the planning and development of the capital city.