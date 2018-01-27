Home > News > Local >

Kasoa police arrest 3 men over sale of guns to criminals


Crime Kasoa police arrest 3 men over sale of guns to criminals

The suspects were arrested based on a tip-off by residents of Kasoa Nyanyano who suspected them of engaging in the nefarious activities.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Three men suspected of selling or hiring guns to armed robbers have been arrested by the police in Kasoa in the Central Region.

The suspects were arrested based on a tip-off by residents of Kasoa Nyanyano who suspected them of engaging in the nefarious activities.

READ MORE: 78 suspects in police grips for Kwabenya cell break

Briefing the media after the arrest of the three suspects, the Kasoa Police Divisional Commander Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dennis Abade said they are in police custody.

He gave their names as  Mawuli Adokokye, 28, Obed Wood, 37 and Jeffrey Tetteh, 38.

He said the suspects will be put before the court in the shortest possible time.

"The intelligence located where these people where thus Nyanyano area. We proceeded to the place and found two young men offering a foreign pistol sale to prospective buyers and they were arrested," ASP Abade said.

READ MORE: Police arrest 2 escapees and 3 accomplices in connection with Kwabenya jailbreak

"When they were questioned, they mentioned the third person as the person who gave them the pistol and led the police to the house of that person and he was also arrested," he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
In Kwabenya: Residents attack police for preventing them to lynch robbery suspects In Kwabenya Residents attack police for preventing them to lynch robbery suspects
Kwabenya Incident: Jailbreak: another escapee arrested Kwabenya Incident Jailbreak: another escapee arrested
Video: Bawumia and Samira spotted strolling in London Video Bawumia and Samira spotted strolling in London
Tragedy: Nurse, patient killed in ambulance accident Tragedy Nurse, patient killed in ambulance accident
In Western Region: 4 feared dead as tipper truck crashes into ambulance In Western Region 4 feared dead as tipper truck crashes into ambulance

Recommended Videos

Video: Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Health File: 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017
Local News: Electricity tariffs reduced by 14% for non-residential users Local News Electricity tariffs reduced by 14% for non-residential users



Top Articles

1 18+ Video Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupilbullet
2 Sad News 10 people died, several others injured in fatal accident on...bullet
3 Tragedy Nurse, patient killed in ambulance accidentbullet
4 Photos Check out photos of Paul Afoko's wife as she celebrates her...bullet
5 Crime Police arrest 2 escapees and 3 accomplices in connection...bullet
6 Money laundering? U.S Customs seizes $143,000 from three Ghanaiansbullet
7 In Western Region 4 feared dead as tipper truck crashes into...bullet
8 Eduman Sex Tape Ghana police chase 3 guys for leaking...bullet
9 Ex-Guantanamo Bay Detainees ‘Gitmo 2 can’t go back;...bullet
10 Rent in Accra How potential tenants are suffering...bullet

Related Articles

Crime Police arrest 2 escapees and 3 accomplices in connection with Kwabenya jailbreak
Busted 78 suspects in police grips for Kwabenya cell break
Crime Gov't still in control despite Ghana’s security lapses - Interior Minister
EC Brouhaha EOCO hasn't cleared EC’s Opoku Amankwah
Tragic? Cable thief dies on a 33,000-volt high tension pole
In Western Region 4 men allegedly gang-rape 14-year old girl in Ellembelle
Crime Ghana could face more jailbreaks after Kwabenya incident – Security expert warns
Kwabenya Cell Break Ghana is safe - Quartey
Casely-Hayford Activist under fire as GIJ SRC seek apology over ‘sexist’ comments
Kwabenya Cell Break Police urges public to remain calm

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's churchbullet
3 Bugs On A Plane British airways warned by Ghana's aviation minister...bullet
4 Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th anniversary of...bullet
5 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet
6 Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for...bullet
7 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
8 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017bullet
9 News On Street Children Stop giving money to street...bullet
10 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to...bullet

Local

Registering Names Parliament summons Local Gov’t Minister over blacklisting of names
Using Water This is why your taps might not be flowing this dry season
Registering Names Occupy Ghana to sue Births and Deaths over blacklisted names
Prepaid Shortage ECG ordered to compensate customers affected by pre-paid challenges