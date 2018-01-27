Kasoa police arrest 3 men over sale of guns to criminals

news

Three men suspected of selling or hiring guns to armed robbers have been arrested by the police in Kasoa in the Central Region.

The suspects were arrested based on a tip-off by residents of Kasoa Nyanyano who suspected them of engaging in the nefarious activities.

Briefing the media after the arrest of the three suspects, the Kasoa Police Divisional Commander Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dennis Abade said they are in police custody.

He gave their names as Mawuli Adokokye, 28, Obed Wood, 37 and Jeffrey Tetteh, 38.

He said the suspects will be put before the court in the shortest possible time.

"The intelligence located where these people where thus Nyanyano area. We proceeded to the place and found two young men offering a foreign pistol sale to prospective buyers and they were arrested," ASP Abade said.

"When they were questioned, they mentioned the third person as the person who gave them the pistol and led the police to the house of that person and he was also arrested," he added.