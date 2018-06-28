Ken Agyapong’s video more credible than Anas’ – Nyantakyi’s PRO

news

Kennedy Agyapong’s “Who watches the watchman” video is more credible than Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ “Number 12”, the PRO of Kwesi Nyantakyi has said.

According to Dr. Martin Obeng Luthur, the camp of the embattled Ghana Football Association (GFA) president will continue to fight Anas in court.

Kennedy Agyapong’s much-awaited ‘Who watches the watchman’ video was finally premiered on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

The Assin Central MP has been one of the strong critics of Anas, and threatened to expose the Investigative journalist through his own exposé.

The legislator has previously revealed his dissatisfaction with Anas’ methods of operation, having described him as “evil” and “corrupt”.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Ghanaians gathered at the forecourt of Ken City to witness the much-awaited “Who watches the watchman” video.

Following the premier of the video, Dr. Martin Obeng Luthur, who serves as PRO to Nyantakyi, has claimed that Mr. Agyapong’s video is more credible than Anas’ own exposé.

In an interview with Onua FM, he said: “This video [Who Watches the Watchman] is more credible than Anas’ videos.”

“[Anas] is not a super human being…he is not better than any person in country. Tell him to prepare because within few weeks…every week…there will be a lot of civil and criminal case against him,” he added.