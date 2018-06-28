Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ken Agyapong’s video more credible than Anas’ – Nyantakyi’s PRO


Battle of Exposés Ken Agyapong’s video more credible than Anas’ – Nyantakyi’s PRO

Kennedy Agyapong’s much-awaited ‘Who watches the watchman’ video was finally premiered on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ken Agyapong’s video more credible than Anas’ – Nyantakyi’s PRO play

Ken Agyapong’s video more credible than Anas’ – Nyantakyi’s PRO
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kennedy Agyapong’s “Who watches the watchman” video is more credible than Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ “Number 12”, the PRO of Kwesi Nyantakyi has said.

According to Dr. Martin Obeng Luthur, the camp of the embattled Ghana Football Association (GFA) president will continue to fight Anas in court.

READ ALSO: #Number12: Kwesi Nyantakyi didn’t receive bribe from Anas: Rev Owusu Bempah

Kennedy Agyapong’s much-awaited ‘Who watches the watchman’ video was finally premiered on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

play

 

The Assin Central MP has been one of the strong critics of Anas, and threatened to expose the Investigative journalist through his own exposé.

READ ALSO: Keeping Accra Clean: AMA to register 'Aboboyaa' operators

The legislator has previously revealed his dissatisfaction with Anas’ methods of operation, having described him as “evil” and “corrupt”.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Ghanaians gathered at the forecourt of Ken City to witness the much-awaited “Who watches the watchman” video.

play

 

READ ALSO: #Number12: Anas is 37 years with 13 children – Ken Agyapong alleges

Following the premier of the video, Dr. Martin Obeng Luthur, who serves as PRO to Nyantakyi, has claimed that Mr. Agyapong’s video is more credible than Anas’ own exposé.

In an interview with Onua FM, he said: “This video [Who Watches the Watchman] is more credible than Anas’ videos.”

“[Anas] is not a super human being…he is not better than any person in country. Tell him to prepare because within few weeks…every week…there will be a lot of civil and criminal case against him,” he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Denial: I didn't receive money on Anas' behalf to kill a case - Egbert Faibille Denial I didn't receive money on Anas' behalf to kill a case - Egbert Faibille
Private Waste Collectors: AMA to begin arresting unregistered ‘Borla taxis’ Private Waste Collectors AMA to begin arresting unregistered ‘Borla taxis’
Tilapia Lake Virus: Govt bans importation of tilapia in Ghana Tilapia Lake Virus Govt bans importation of tilapia in Ghana
Social Media Reactions: Ghanaians react to Ken Agyapong’s ‘Who watches the watchman’ video Social Media Reactions Ghanaians react to Ken Agyapong’s ‘Who watches the watchman’ video
Police Recruitment: 2000 applicants qualify for 2nd phase of police enlistment Police Recruitment 2000 applicants qualify for 2nd phase of police enlistment
Obese Women: 39% Ghanaian women overweight - Survey Obese Women 39% Ghanaian women overweight - Survey

Recommended Videos

Local News: Anas finally meets 3-year-old who dressed like him to school Local News Anas finally meets 3-year-old who dressed like him to school
Local News: Young persons now taking 'cocaine soups' - Police Say Local News Young persons now taking 'cocaine soups' - Police Say
Local News: Pastor purchases $300k Rolls Royce and shows off luxurious cars Local News Pastor purchases $300k Rolls Royce and shows off luxurious cars



Top Articles

1 Social Media Reactions Ghanaians react to Ken Agyapong’s ‘Who watches...bullet
2 In Canada Ghanaian lady shot to death at funeral service in Torontobullet
3 Stereotypes Women don't only succeed by sleeping around - Duncan Williambullet
4 Keeping Accra Clean AMA to register 'Aboboyaa' operatorsbullet
5 Photos Anas finally meets 3-year-old who dressed like him to schoolbullet
6 Denial I didn't receive money on Anas' behalf to kill a case -...bullet
7 In Accra Police arrest Jubilee House security personnel for...bullet
8 Chieftaincy Dispute Andanis accuse Asantehene of scheming...bullet
9 Police Recruitment 2000 applicants qualify for 2nd phase...bullet
10 Battle of Exposés Ken Agyapong’s video more credible...bullet

Top Videos

1 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
6 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
7 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
8 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter...bullet
9 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
10 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet

Local

Murder Trial Obengfo denied bail
Ghana’s High Commission in London burgled through back door
Drug Trafficking Ghana marks international day against drug abuse
#62Steps Get Educated; education is no longer the only key to success, but it's still a gateway