The Student’s Representative Council [SRC] of the Ghana School of Law is displeased by the mass failure of students in the 2017 final Bar exams, and has called for the results to be scrapped.

According to the SRC, the school’s Independent Examinations Board (IEB) must also be jettisoned since it has become a threat to legal education in Ghana.

This comes after 80% of law students who sat for the May 2017 exams failed, meaning they will be unable to graduate this year.

Out of 500 registered students, only 91 reportedly passed, with 300 students set to completely repeat the entire course, whiles 170 are set to be referred in one or two papers.

As a result, the current rules of the school demands that the failed students re-sit the exams, with their six-month internships put on hold.

However, the SRC believes the current system does not favour students and has called for drastic changes to be instituted.

SRC President of the Ghana School of Law, Samuel Gyamfi, told Accra-based Citi FM that the mass failure is “unprecedented”, demanding that the results are scrapped to allow students begin their mandatory six-month internship.

“We are making this point not because we have failed. Some of us have passed. Some executives have passed. But we are doing this for posterity, for those who will come after us so that the systems are improved and corrected, and sad occurrences like this averted,” Mr. Gyamfi said.

“…in the medium term, we are of the opinion that the IEB system should be scrapped, and we are of the opinion that all students should be allowed to commence the mandatory six months internship programme from March 1 because that is the only appropriate thing to do under the circumstances.”

He further raised concerns with the current system of examining students, suggesting it would be better to revert back to the previous system.

He explained that lecturers must be allowed to assess and examine their own students, adding that the best lawyers in the country currently were all products of the old system.

“Now the lecturers who teach students will set questions and mark because we have the best lecturers in Ghana, with regards to the law and the kind of courses they teach. There is no reason why lecturers should not be the once assessing the students they teach,” the SRC president asserted.

“Sometimes if the person marking is the one who taught the students, it becomes really difficult evaluating the answer the student has provided in his answer booklet correctly. So it is important that they are mindful and take into consideration all these things and revert to the old system. All the best lawyers we have in the country today: Martin Amidu, Ace Ankomah, Thaddeus Sory are products of the old system.”