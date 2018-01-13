Home > News > Local >

List of all the people who sat close to Akufo-Addo


He made a full disclosure of the list before the the five-member committee setup by parliament to look into the controversy ignited by the Minority in Parliament.

The full list of people who sat close to President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Ghana Expatriates Business Awards has been revealed by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremateng.

READ MORE: I instructed GEBA organisers not to collect money – Alan

He told the committee, chaired by Kwasi Ameyaw-Kyeremeh, that 17 people, ranging from politicians to top businessmen, sat close to the President.

They are President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremateng, Carlos Ahenkorah, Deputy Trade Minister, Mr Ashim Morton, President of Millennium Excellence Foundation, Mr. Amarh Hari, Chief Executive of IPMC and Mr. Ashok Mohinani, Chairman of Mohinani Group.

Others include: Mr Salem Kalmoni, Chief Executive of Japan Motors,Jerry John Rawlings and his wife, Mr. Saied Fakhry, Executive Chairman of Interplast Ghana Limited, Ms. Roshi Motman, Chief Executive of AirtelTigo Ghana, Mr. Jim Ovia, Founder and Executive Chairman of Zenith Bank Group and Mr Bhagwan Khubchandani, Chief Executive of Melcom Ghana.

The remaining are, Mr. David Haper, Chief Executive of Geodrill Ghana, Mr. Mike Tacwani, Chief Executive of B Pipe Plus Ghana, Yofi Grant, CEO of GIPC, Yeo Ziobeieton, Chief Executive of Unilever Ghana and Ishmael Ashitey, Greater Accra Regional Minister.

READ MORE: Organisers did no wrong in 'cash for dinner seats affair' - IMANI boss

Appearing before the committee, Mr Kyeremanteng denied any wrongdoing in the organisation of the event.

He warned that the controversy surrounding the award may scare investors away.

He also brushed aside all the claims by the Minority against his Ministry.

