Lynched Soldier :  Trial of Major Mahama killers begins on February 15

An Accra District Court has committed the fourteen suspects accused of lynching a military man Major Maxwell Mahama before it.

The court presided over by Kwaku Ansah, said it took the decision to commit the suspects to the High Court for full trial to begin due to the ample evidence presented by the prosecution.

The accused persons have been charged with murder. The trial which is expected to begin February 15, 2018 will see the prosecution calling fifteen witnesses as well as present fifty three different pieces of evidence in prosecuting their case.

The accused have also given the indication to call some witnesses.

Major Maxwell Mahama of the 5 Battalion of Infantry at Burma Camp in Accra who was on detachment duties at Diaso in the Central Region was lynched to death by the youth of the town.

The officer was on operational duties at the Alaska C&G Mining Company at Amenase Forest, near Diaso in the Central Region.

He was said to be jogging when some residents accused him of being part of a robbery gang that stormed Denkyira-Obuasi the previous day.

The assemblyman of the area organised some youth in the town to beat him to death.