Man arrested in Koforidua for stealing church offering

The police at Nkrukran, a suburb of Koforidua in the Eastern Region, have arrested a 28-year old man for stealing the offering of a local church.

The man, identified as Francis Tetteh allegedly stole 350 cedis from the local branch of the Apostolic Church.

The suspect, also stole an amplifier belonging to the church. Elder Akpi Ernest Ofori, Presiding Elder of Nkrukan Central Assembly of the Apostolic Church-Ghana confirmed to Starr FM.

Francis Tetteh is a driver and resident of Korle Abansoro in New Juabeng. The Police said they found him in possession of the amplifier with the inscription 'Assemblies of God Church' on March 10.

Further investigations by Police uncovered a black bag which contained a pinch bar, a spanner, a cutter, a flash light, three Opel timings and cash of Ghc 229.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and handed over to the Police for caution statement which the suspect admitted breaking into the central assembly of the Apostolic Church-Ghana to steal the offering and the amplifier.