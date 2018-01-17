Home > News > Local >

Man butchered for stealing sheep in Nyankpala


In Northern Region

The young man believed to be in his late 20s was subjected to machete attacks for stealing a sheep.

A man has been butchered after he was accused of stealing a sheep at Nyankpala in the Northern Region.

The suspect identified as Wahab, was found in a pool of blood with several deep wounds on his body Tuesday morning near the Avnash Rice Company on the Nyankpala road.

The young man believed to be in his late 20s was subjected to machete attacks with wounds on his head and hands.

According to reports, the victim was travelling towards Tamale when the incident happened and his motorbike was burnt.

An eyewitness said the "man is almost dead due to the excessive bleeding", adding that "I don’t think he will survive".

The victim is said to be a well-known thief in the area.

