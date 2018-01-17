Man butchered for stealing sheep in Nyankpala

The young man believed to be in his late 20s was subjected to machete attacks for stealing a sheep.
The suspect identified as Wahab, was found in a pool of blood with several deep wounds on his body Tuesday morning near the Avnash Rice Company on the Nyankpala road.
According to reports, the victim was travelling towards Tamale when the incident happened and his motorbike was burnt.
The victim is said to be a well-known thief in the area.