Massive shake-up in Police Service

There have been major changes at the top hierarchy of the Ghana Police Service involving some senior officers.

Information reaching Pulse.com.gh indicates that Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Director General of Police Operations, has been reassigned to head the Research and Planning Department.

He is to be replaced immediately by the Eastern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Simon Afeku.

The new shake-up has affected police officers at the regional and national headquarters.

Reasons for the reshuffle is however, unknown but reports of robbery attacks in Accra and Tema in the Greater Accra Region have generated public debate about the ability of the police to protect lives and properties.

Cases of armed robbery recorded

A Lebanese man was gunned down by armed robbers in the Tema municipality on Wednesday, February 28.

The victim who died at the scene had gone to withdraw some money from Zenith Bank at the Tema Industrial Area when the incident happened.

The Lebanese was driving his Toyota Corrola when the robbers attacked him late this morning after they followed him from the bank.

They shot him and bolted with an amount believed to be GH¢200,000.

The daylight robbery comes barely 24 hours after a similar incident at the North Industrial Area in Accra Tuesday morning where the armed robbers made away with Gh¢500,000