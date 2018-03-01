Massive shake-up in Police Service

The new shake-up has affected police officers at the regional and national headquarters.
Information reaching Pulse.com.gh indicates that Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Director General of Police Operations, has been reassigned to head the Research and Planning Department.
He is to be replaced immediately by the Eastern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Simon Afeku.
Reasons for the reshuffle is however, unknown but reports of robbery attacks in Accra and Tema in the Greater Accra Region have generated public debate about the ability of the police to protect lives and properties.
The victim who died at the scene had gone to withdraw some money from Zenith Bank at the Tema Industrial Area when the incident happened.
The Lebanese was driving his Toyota Corrola when the robbers attacked him late this morning after they followed him from the bank.
The daylight robbery comes barely 24 hours after a similar incident at the North Industrial Area in Accra Tuesday morning where the armed robbers made away with Gh¢500,000