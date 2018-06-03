Medical lab scientists end crippling strike action

news

Medical lab scientists working in public hospitals have ended their strike action after days of back and forth with the Ministry of Health.

They had laid down three key issues, including salary discrepancies, for resolution by the ministry before ending their strike action which left many patients stranded in several hospitals.

Many Ghanaians depend on government funded labs for diagnoses because private run labs are expensive and often managed by inexperience technicians.

In a statement calling off the strike action, the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) said a memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed on the three key issues tabled for redress.

“On behalf of the National Executive Council of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS), we inform our members that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed on this day of 1st June, 2018 between the Ministry of Health and GAMLS on the three key issues that compelled us to lay down our working tools,” the statement said.

“Leadership assures all members of our total commitment to the full implementation of every item in the signed M.O.U. for the benefit of our members and cherished Clients. We seek your continuous support at each stage of implementing the agreed roadmap. We further pledge that the Association will stand by members who have been intimidated or victimised by management owing to their participation in this strike,” the statement assured.

No mortality figures have been given from the government or the lab scientists as a result of the strike.