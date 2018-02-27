Murdered Kwabenya policeman to be buried on March 3

news

The interment of Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi, the cop that was murdered in the Kwabenya jail break will come off on March 3.

Inspector Ashiveli was on duty that fateful night when armed robbers stormed the police station to free their compatriots who were being kept there.

In a statement by Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP David Eklu, the funeral will be held at the Atomic Hospital Park near the Kwabenya Police station on March 3, 2018.

This will be followed by a memorial and thanksgiving service on the 4 of March, 2018 at the Apostolic Church, Pokuase Central.

