Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Nana Addo sacking four CEOs is a cover-up - Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe


Deception Nana Addo sacking four CEOs is a cover-up - Nyaho Tamakloe

According to Nyaho Tamakloe, government should have given reasons why the four heads of State institutions were fired adding that their dismissal is uncivilised.

  • Published:
Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe play

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has said the decision by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to dismiss four Chief Executive Officers in a day is a cover-up.

According to him, government should have given reasons why the four heads of State institutions were fired adding that their dismissal is uncivilised.

He said "Government has not come out with what they really did. If you want to shame people come out with what they have done. And that will even stop the rumour machine… this is done in civilized countries."

READ MORE: "NPP is divided with no message" - Nyaho Tamakloe

"If it is about incompetence come out and talk about it so that the public will know… that is my problem with leadership in this country; not this present leadership, it has been present for years," Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe who was suspended by the Greater Accra regional executives for undermining the peace and unity of the party said on 21 Minutes with KKB.

On Wednesday, June 6, 2018, Nana Addo sacked CEO of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Felix Anya, CEO of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST) Company, Alfred Obeng Boateng, Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) CEO, Gifty Klenam and Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) CEO, Paul Asare Ansah.

But Government's spokesperson on Governance and Legal Affairs, Herbert Krapa on Accra-based Citi FM said the CEOs were sacked to pave the way for other equally competent people to take over to drive the president’s vision for the country.

"President after a year and a half is in such a place that he is able to have a holistic view of what is happening in the various sectors of the government of his administration and be able to say which people are running with his speed to deliver on the mandate of change that he has which people to step aside with some renewed force and energy to come and deliver on the mandate that the president has."

READ MORE: Nana Addo must not appoint Wereko-Brobby, Nyaho-Tamakloe et al - Group

He noted that the Korle Bu CEO was however sacked because of his age.

He further explained that "…one of them is a bit of a technical matter and has to do with the CEO of the Korle Bu Teaching hospital. Dr Anyah was still acting, and the public services commission could not recommend his approval because of his age. This is because, for them, Dr Anyah had gone beyond the statutory age limit that is why his appointment was not confirmed."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Fatal Accident: Nine dead in three-vehicle crash Fatal Accident Nine dead in three-vehicle crash
Number 12: Forgive Nyantakyi - Wa-Naa begs president, Ghanaians Number 12 Forgive Nyantakyi - Wa-Naa begs president, Ghanaians
Number 12: COP Kofi Boakye chairs FA ethics committee to investigate 'corrupt' officials in Anas video Number 12 COP Kofi Boakye chairs FA ethics committee to investigate 'corrupt' officials in Anas video
Number 12: FA officials in Anas video taking 'bribe' asked to step aside Number 12 FA officials in Anas video taking 'bribe' asked to step aside
Number 12: Northern Region FA boss Abdulahi Alhassan resigns Number 12 Northern Region FA boss Abdulahi Alhassan resigns
Football: Grusah slams moves by government to "dissolve" GFA Football Grusah slams moves by government to "dissolve" GFA

Recommended Videos

Anas Expose #12: Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC25m for defamation Anas Expose #12 Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC25m for defamation
Anas Expose 12: My office will not investigate Nyantakyi and GFA - Martin Amidu Anas Expose 12 My office will not investigate Nyantakyi and GFA - Martin Amidu
Anas Expose 12: Anas exposé recipe for coup d'etat - Asiedu Nketia Anas Expose 12 Anas exposé recipe for coup d'etat - Asiedu Nketia



Top Articles

1 Sex Workers Prostitution, a yielding business behind Ashaiman Police stationbullet
2 Number 12 Forgive Nyantakyi - Wa-Naa begs president, Ghanaiansbullet
3 Number 12 COP Kofi Boakye chairs FA ethics committee to investigate...bullet
4 Fatal Accident Nine dead in three-vehicle crashbullet
5 Number 12 Northern Region FA boss Abdulahi Alhassan resignsbullet
6 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
7 Football Grusah slams moves by government to "dissolve" GFAbullet
8 Number 12 Rawlings finally breaks silence on Anas’ exposébullet
9 Number 12 My resignation not admission of guilt – Nyantakyibullet
10 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying...bullet

Related Articles

Employment NABCO jobs better than being unemployed - Bawumia
Law Suit Gov't sued over controversial $178m Kelni GVG deal
Anas Exposé I'll expose journalists how they acquired their properties - Kennedy Agyapong
Infrastructure Development Mahama slams Nana Addo for engaging in plagiarism
Elections 2020 NDC picks flagbearer November 2018
Nana Addo has achieved more in 18 months than many Govts did in 8 years – Bawumia
In Parliament Minority boycott Ghana Card registration exercise
Anas Exposé NDC sponsored Anas expose – Kennedy Agyapong
Issues I'll expose NPP election victory secret: Kennedy Agyapong warns party
Former President NPP government so petty - Mahama says

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
8 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet

Local

File photo
In Accra 3 shot, others injured after clashes in Jamestown
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Obengfo hospital, Dr Dominic Obeng Andoh
Murder Trial Dr. Obengfo granted GHS 50,000 bail
Dr Felix Anyaa
Agitations Korle-Bu staff protest firing of CEO by Akufo-Addo
Angry residents attack police station, 3 officers severely injured
In Volta Region Angry residents attack police station, 3 officers severely injured