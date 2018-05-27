Home > News > Local >

Navy arrest six persons for smuggling fuel


The Ghana Navy has arrested six people for smuggling fuel into the country, it has been reported.

The suspects were arrested following a tip-off that they were transferring fuel from one vessel to another at the fishing harbor in Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

Navy Public Relations Officer, Commander Veronica Arhin told Accra-based Citi FM that a team was deployed to vary the information.

Upon reaching there, she said the team discovered that the suspects were transferring fuel from a canoe to a tanker.

She said: “We received information that there was a transfer of fuel from one vessel to the other.

“So we became suspicious, and a team was deployed to go and verify.

“The canoe was transferring fuel to one of the tankers, so we arrested them, and the other two were about taking off, and they were also arrested.”

