NLA boss justifies awarding 11 contracts to his sister-in-law

  Published:
Director General of the NLA; Kofi Osei-Ameyaw
The Chief Executive Director of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), Kofi Osei Ameyaw, has said that the 11 contracts the Authority awarded to his sister in law is justified.

He said her company went through all the legal processes before they got the contract therefore he doesn't not see any conflict of interest.

Allegations of conflict of interest have been raised against the NLA boss as details of contracts numbering up to 11 which was awarded to his sister in law, Rama Hassan has emerged.

READ ALSO: Lotto operators accuse pastors of decline in patronage

All the contracts were dated November 29, 2017, and awarded to Rama Hassan who is the sole proprietor of Ram's Kitchen to buy more than a 1,000 bags of rice, canned drinks, corned beef and tinned tomatoes.

But in a sharp rebuttal, Osei Ameyaw says the allegations are preposterous. He said, "I don't preside over the process of procurement. People just go around and make preposterous allegations."

"It is about time Ghanaians stop all this hullabaloo about who is a relative and who is not a relative", he added.

READ ALSO: "Parliamentary corruption scandals disgusting": MFWA

The NLA boss is not allowed by the Procurement Act to approve contracts more than 100,000 cedis. The highest of the 11 contracts is 99,470 cedis.

Speaking to Corruption Watch in an interview, Rama Hassan insists she won the contracts on merit and not based on her family ties to Kofi Osei Ameyaw.

