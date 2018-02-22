Nurse found dead in her room in Kumasi

news

A midwife at the Suntreso Government Hospital in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region has been found dead in her room at Ayeduase.

The deceased has been identified by the name Samira Ofori Antwi.

The incident happened near the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) at 7.30 pm on Tuesday.

The deceased was found with a blood stained kitchen knife lying close to her.

Narrating the incident, the mother of the deceased said she saw the body of her daughter lying in a pool of blood on her wooden bed when she entered the room that evening.

Brother of the deceased and head of the family, Victor Adu said the incident has been reported to the KNUST police station for the police to commence investigations.

He said,"From what I see, it is not something I can suspect anyone of my sister’s death. Everyone has their own problem on this earth. Some will worry about money, others will worry about barrenness and some also with their inability to get married. So how I see my sister to be quiet, she also has something to worry about. So if she can worry about something and died this way, maybe she feels that will be better. So we can only leave that in the hands of God.”

The body was conveyed by police and deposited at the Emena Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.