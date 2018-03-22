Home > News > Local >

Obinim church members confess sexual sins


The members made shocking revelations of the number of men and women they have had sexual encounters with.

With so many pastors caught in adultery and other sexual sins, congregation members face a seemingly impossible decision.

If fornication is sin, why do Christians engage in it? Why is sexually immorality prevalent among the Christians?

Sexual immorality is not only blatant; it is subtle too.

Church members of the founder and leader of the International Godsway Church (IGWC), Bishop Daniel Obinim were paraded to openly confess their sins and how they slept with their partners.

At the Tema Branch, the members confessed making shocking revelations of the number of men and women they have had sexual encounters with. Some said they slept with their partners ranging from 10 to 50.

