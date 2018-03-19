One dead in fresh clashes at Kwabre East District

news

Fresh clashes between some Zongo youtth and indigenes in the Kwabre District in the Ashanti Region has left one dead and scores injured.

Nana Osei Bonsu, District Chief Executive of the area confirmed the story by saying “I can confirm one person is dead as a result and others who were injured are responding to treatment”.

“We need police and military intervention”, indicating the District Security Committee (DISEC) will meet to impose a curfew in order to calm the escalating tension in the area", he said.

There has been an escalating tension between the youth of the town and the youth of the neighbouring Zongo communities over a while now.

In February 2018, Dozens were injured after some Zongo youth and residents of Ahwiaa were involved in bloody clashes.

The fight occurred with the factions attacking each other with machetes, broken bottles, and other weapons after the town folks had prevented the Zongo youth from participating in a burial and funeral rites of a deceased lady.