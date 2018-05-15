One killed in Alavanyo shooting

The incident occurred hours after the recently alleged abduction of an Elder from Alavanyo.
The incident reportedly occurred Monday evening.
Report indicates that some unknown assailants fired at the farmer, Atta Yaw Rejoice, a woman in her early 40s, who was returning from her farm.
An 80-year-old woman, who was also hit by the bullets but survived and was rushed to St Margaret Marquette Catholic Hospital at Kpando for treatment.
The Assemblyman for the area, Raymond Chorkor who spoke to Accra-based Citi FM said residents of both town are living in fear following the incident.
