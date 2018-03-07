Operations at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to be digitised

news

The Chief Executive Officer of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Felix Anyaa has revealed that the Hospital will soon digitise its operations to enhance health delivery.

He said management of the Hospital has introduced a new software which will help fast-track administrative and other minor works.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News, he said the software is perfect for enhancing health delivery.

This, he said, includes doctor-patient relation, bed management, maintenance and the handling of emergency cases at the hospital.

Dr. Anyaa further stated that he expects the emergency department of the facility to be linked with other departments in order to know exactly how much money is made by the Hospital.

“The beds and emergency units are not the only things we need for our emergency department, there should be a software linking the two.

“If we have a software linking the whole hospital you would know how much money you are making,” he asserted.

The KBTH CEO added that the software will help check cases of financial malfeasance as it offers real-time access to what revenue the hospital is making at any point in time.

“In any place, we should be able to monitor. So, we did that software to be in control so that you can be able to track, make projections and block leakages,” Dr. Anyaa said, adding that the software will also be important when it comes to the right allocation of beds to patients.