The state has filed a case against former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COCOBOD, Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni for causing financial loss to the state.

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Gloria Akuffo filed a total of 27 charges against Opuni and one Seidu Agongo.

The case will be up for hearing at the High Court on Friday, March 23, 2018.

It would be recalled that the current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Joseph Boahen Aidoo, in 2017, hinted that Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni, would appear before court for the several financial malpractices he is alleged to have perpetuated during his tenure of office.

According to him, Dr. Opuni – an appointee of ex-President john Mahama – during his tenure, in some instances, "resolved to cause financial waste" to the state, especially under the free fertilizer initiative of the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

Dr. Opuni is alleged to have conspired with some top officials of COCOBOD to siphon cocoa cash.

Some of the officials who reportedly perpetuated the financial malfeasances have been interdicted.

Mr Aidoo observed that the previous management of COCOBOD succeeded in looting the state several millions of dollars, including a whopping $400 million from the $1.8 billion syndicated loan for the 2016/2017 crop season, which the NDC administration is reported to have expended during the transition period – between December 20, 2016 and January 6, 2017, an amount the erstwhile NDC government has reportedly failed to account for how it was expended.