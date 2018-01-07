Home > News > Local >

Overbooking :  KLM to pay stranded passengers €600 each


The 16 passengers were initially given GHC50 each to use as transportation back home.

KLM says it will pay €600 each to stranded passengers who could not board their flight due to overbooking on Saturday.

The Ghana Country manager for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Dick van Nieuwenhuyzen, who confirmed the incident, said three of the affected passengers were booked in a hotel while the rest went back homes.

“All passengers have been informed that they will get tonight, a denied boarding compensation of 600 Euros irrespective of the preferred airspace," he said. "They got 50 cedis transport allowance."

According to him, flight overbooking is a normal practice because some passengers may not show up.

"What is normal practice and not specific to KLM is that airlines are always overbooking their flights because there are ‘no-show passengers,’" he said.

He continued:"For example we have had thirty-five passengers booked but not showing up so what normally is being done is to overbook the flight otherwise you will leave with empty seats.

"And most of these things if they go correctly, then you could accept all passengers but once in a while, you get more passengers than seats available and that is a normal practice in the airline industry."

