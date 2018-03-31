Home > News > Local >

Police arrest two medical officers over injection deaths


Senchi Health Centre

The District Director of Health, Abdul Aziz Abdulai, has confirmed that two persons, James Yeboah and Simon Takeramah, are helping the police with investigations. It is believed that the two administered the "contaminated drug."

Police have arrested two medical staff at the New Senchi Health Centre to aid in investigations, following the death of three persons who received injections at the health facility.

READ MORE: FDA says 'contaminated' drug cause of deaths at health centre

He told Citi FM: “The persons who are said to have been given those injections have been handed over to the police. We looked at the criminal aspect of it for which then I needed to make a formal complaint to the police… statements were taken from them and they have been detained for further investigations.”

The three deceased persons are Bande Yobi, Kwadwo Adjei Kyeremeh and Eugenia Atsupui Gapher, who are 78, 31 and 42-years-old respectively

The Food and Drugs Authority has issued a statement saying the injection administered may have been contaminated during preparation.

It identified the drug as o.9% Normal Saline which is prepared by mixing it with Benzathine Penicillin Powder for Injection.

"Benzathine Penicillin is presented as powder for Injection and should be reconstituted with STERILE water for injection and also used immediately to avoid contamination," according to the FDA.

According to reports, two other persons are currently in critical condition after receiving similar injections from the same health facility.

A family member of one of the deceased said her uncle died on Monday after receiving an injection at the Senchi Health Center.

According to her, the deceased uncle had visited the hospital to treat a skin condition and was injected by one of the medical officers.

READ MORE: 'Mysterious’ injections kill 3 people at Senchi Health Centre

Meanwhile the FDA says it has "dispatched the Pharmacovigilance team from the Eastern Regional Office to Akradie to investigate the issue in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service and will keep you updated as more information becomes available."

The FDA also advised "healthcare professionals and consumers are encouraged to be vigilant and report untoward effects of medicines and health products to the FDA by completing adverse reaction reporting forms provided in hospitals and Community Pharmacies designated as Patient Safety Centres across the country or through the contacts below: HOTLINES – 0299802932, 0299802933,TOLL FREE NUMBER – 0800151000 (free only on Airtel and Vodafone) and SMS SHORTCODE – 4015."

