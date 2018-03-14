Home > News > Local >

Oda Police grab kingpins in Royal Motors robbery after shootout


Criminals Oda Police grab kingpins in Royal Motors robbery after shootout

The suspects were arrested at Oda in the Eastern region after they engaged in a shoot out with the Police.

  Published:
The police have arrested two suspects in connection with the Royal Motors Limited robbery.

Dormenyo Alfred and Felix Andy were on board in a Toyota Highlander vehicle with registration number GR 8001-18, driving from Asamankese to Akim Oda, when the Oda Police command encountered them.

One of the suspects, Alfred Dormenyo was hit in the right thigh and sent to the Oda Government Hospital for treatment.

Upon interrogation, it was later discovered that the suspects were wanted for their involvement in the robbery incident at Royal Motors in Accra.

In the course of the search, one flat screen TV and other personal items were retrieved from them.

Felix Andy is currently at the Oda Police station.

