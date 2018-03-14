The suspects were arrested at Oda in the Eastern region after they engaged in a shoot out with the Police.
Dormenyo Alfred and Felix Andy were on board in a Toyota Highlander vehicle with registration number GR 8001-18, driving from Asamankese to Akim Oda, when the Oda Police command encountered them.
One of the suspects, Alfred Dormenyo was hit in the right thigh and sent to the Oda Government Hospital for treatment.
Upon interrogation, it was later discovered that the suspects were wanted for their involvement in the robbery incident at Royal Motors in Accra.
Felix Andy is currently at the Oda Police station.