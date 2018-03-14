news

The police have arrested two suspects in connection with the Royal Motors Limited robbery.

The suspects were arrested at Oda in the Eastern region after they engaged in a shoot out with the Police.

READ MORE: Kwesi Pratt chides Bawumia over incessant armed robbery attacks

Dormenyo Alfred and Felix Andy were on board in a Toyota Highlander vehicle with registration number GR 8001-18, driving from Asamankese to Akim Oda, when the Oda Police command encountered them.

One of the suspects, Alfred Dormenyo was hit in the right thigh and sent to the Oda Government Hospital for treatment.

Upon interrogation, it was later discovered that the suspects were wanted for their involvement in the robbery incident at Royal Motors in Accra.

READ ALSO: 2 suspects in Royal Motors daylight robbery arrested

In the course of the search, one flat screen TV and other personal items were retrieved from them.

Felix Andy is currently at the Oda Police station.