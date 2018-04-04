Police guns mobile money robber at Achimota

news

A robber was shot down by a police personnel who happened to be at the scene of a random mobile money robbery at Achimota in Accra.

The robber was shot by Chief Inspector Ebenezer Kannor of Very Important Persons Protection Unit [VIPPU] of the Ghana Police Service.

The dead robber was part of a group of three criminals with the two unfortunately bolting away with the money they they snatched from the mobile money vendor.

The deceased was among three men on an unregistered motorbike at Kissema near the ECOBANK, armed with pistols and knives who stormed the shop of one Evelyn Kesenuh and started giving warning shots and in the process robbed the mobile money vendor of an unspecified amount of money and attempted bolting with the booty.

Officials of the Achimota School Police Station confirmed the incident to but revealed that investigations are underway to apprehend the two other suspects said to be on the run.