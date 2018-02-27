Police re-arrests Kumasi jail breaker after 4 years

news

The Police in Kumasi have re-grabbed a criminal who broke out from custody about four (4) years ago.

The criminal was part of a group that broke jail in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region in 2014.

The escapee who was identified as Alex Boakye Ansah, was recaptured at Dichemso, a suburb of Kumasi.

The Airport District Commander, Iddrisu Abdulai indicated that the suspect will be arrainged for court very soon. He said, "We’ll still prosecute him for the offense that he committed prior to his escape, and he has actually escaped from lawful custody so that one too is a count; a fresh charge that will be leveled against him. He is being prepared for court."

Alex Boakye Ansah was part of three suspects that broke through the wooden ceiling of the Asawase police station cell at about 12 midnight on 17th August 2014, where they were being kept, pending their trial for various criminal offenses.

ACP Abdulai also said, "His escape led to the reduction of the rank of about two of my personnel, so we think that it is not a case that we should joke with. We are going to take it seriously but allow the law take its course.”

Recently a group of armed men forced a similar escape of their cohorts from prison in Kwabenya in Accra.