Home > News > Local >

Police retrieve human head from shrine, arrest 4 suspects


In Amasaman Police retrieve human head from shrine, arrest 4 suspects

Four persons were arrested at the shrine during the swoop at Akatapo, a village near Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The police have uncovered a shrine where it is suspected that some criminals fortify themselves before undertaking their illegal operations.

Four persons were arrested at the shrine during the swoop at Akatapo, a village near Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region.

The police also retrieved a human head in a black polythene bag which had been placed on one of the idols at the shrine.

Those arrested are Wortanu Selase, 19, Kwame Gbedze, 20, Anane Dunyo, 39, and Lawson Yaw, 52.

Decomposed head

Briefing the Daily Graphic, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mrs Efia Tenge, said the human head, which was in an advanced stage of decomposition, was found with a telephone number written on a piece of paper and tied around it.

The decomposed state, she said, made it difficult to identify whether the head was that of a male or female.

The police, she added, had, therefore, deposited the decomposed human head at the Police Hospital morgue where the Autopsy Department would examine and forward a report to the Greater Accra Regional Command for further investigations.

Fetish priest

The fetish priest and owner of the shrine is currently on the run and is alleged to have been engaged in several rituals, especially money doubling rituals, for his clients.

Acting on intelligence, Mrs Tenge noted, the Amasaman Divisional Police Command, about 11 a.m. on February 1, 2018, proceeded to the shrine where the four men were arrested.

“Even though the four men were found in the shrine, we are yet to find out if they were those who brought the head to the shrine for ritual purpose or not,” she stated.

During interrogations, she said, the suspects told the police they had worked with the fetish priest for periods ranging between five and 20 years.

While Gbedze claimed to be the son of the fetish priest, Dunyo and Selase said they were assistants to the fetish priest, while Yao claimed he had worked as a herbalist at the shrine for the past 20 years.

 

 

 

credit: graphic.com.gh

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Jailed: Three armed robbers sentenced to 90 years in prison Jailed Three armed robbers sentenced to 90 years in prison
Vida Frema Bonsu: Autopsy report reveals Kumasi SHS tutor died by hanging Vida Frema Bonsu Autopsy report reveals Kumasi SHS tutor died by hanging
Justice Danladi Umar: CCT chairman in trouble over demand for bribe Justice Danladi Umar CCT chairman in trouble over demand for bribe
Former AG: 'I don't know what corruption is' -Betty Mould-Iddrisu Former AG 'I don't know what corruption is' -Betty Mould-Iddrisu
Vigilantism: Five NPP youth remanded for assault on Upper West NADMO staff Vigilantism Five NPP youth remanded for assault on Upper West NADMO staff
Bribery: Police officer takes GH¢ 10,000 bribe to free robbers Bribery Police officer takes GH¢ 10,000 bribe to free robbers

Recommended Videos

Dr Bawumia Is Back: Bawumia arrives in Ghana from medical leave Dr Bawumia Is Back Bawumia arrives in Ghana from medical leave
Health News: Over 10,000 illegal abortions recorded in 2017 alone Health News Over 10,000 illegal abortions recorded in 2017 alone
Health In Ghana: Doctors are reluctant to work in the Northern Region Health In Ghana Doctors are reluctant to work in the Northern Region



Top Articles

1 Photos Dr. Bawumia returns home to rousing welcome at the airportbullet
2 Dr Osei Kwame Despite Ghanaian entrepreneur donates fully furnished...bullet
3 Road Crash 14 family members killed in gory road accident at Anyinambullet
4 Armed Robbery Police shoot 3 criminals dead at Weijabullet
5 Bribery Police officer takes GH¢ 10,000 bribe to free robbersbullet
6 In Ashanti Region Kumasi Girls' SHS tutor commits suicidebullet
7 In Ashanti Region Police officer detained over death of...bullet
8 18+ Video Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupilbullet
9 Wrong Message Pastor’s wife attempts suicide after...bullet
10 Upper West Region Irate NPP youth chase out NADMO...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Dr Bawumia Is Back Bawumia arrives in Ghana from medical leavebullet
3 Health In Ghana Doctors are reluctant to work in the Northern Regionbullet
4 Health News Over 10,000 illegal abortions recorded in 2017 alonebullet
5 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017bullet
6 Local News Ghana Police To Hold Special Prayers Against...bullet
7 Fuel Prices Soar OMCs confirm increase in fuel pricesbullet
8 Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen...bullet
9 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu...bullet
10 Local News GWCL starts water rationing across the countrybullet

Local

In Eastern Region Court jails driver’s mate for butchering his uncle
APC dismisses Obasanjo's coalition movement
APC Coalition for Nigeria Movement is not a threat – Party says
LKK.jpg
Upper West Region Police arrest 5 NPP youth over attack on NADMO boss
President Akufo-Addo suspends Upper West Regional Minister
Political Appointments President Akufo-Addo suspends Upper West Regional Minister