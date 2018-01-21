Home > News > Local >

Police reveal identities of Kwabenya police station escapees


They are Dickson Ofori, 24, Chibuzor Akwabu (Nigerian), 34, Edem Rockson, 32, Prince Osei, 27, Emmanuel Kotey, 21, Kofi Darko, 21 and Atta Kwadwo, 20.

  • Published:
play Dickson Ofori
The Greater Accra Regional Police have released the names of suspects who escaped from police cells Sunday dawn. They include six Ghanaians and a Nigerian.

They are Dickson Ofori, 24, Chibuzor Akwabu (Nigerian), 34, Edem Rockson, 32, Prince Osei, 27, Emmanuel Kotey, 21, Kofi Darko, 21 and Atta Kwadwo, 20.

 

A statement issued by the Greater Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Efia Tenge, says "the police has commenced investigations into the matter and pursuing them with all the urgency it deserves."

The seven suspects escaped from cells after "armed men" stormed the Kwabenya police station and shot at a police officer in charge of the station.

The police officer "unfortunately passed on whilst receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital", the statement from the police said.

Inspector General of Police David Asante Apietu, Director of General operations, Dr. Dampare, Acting Director General, CID, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwari Addo Danqauh and DCOP George Mensah visited the scene.

Check below for the photos of the suspects:

play Chibuzor Akwabu

play

play Kofi Darko

play Edem Rockson

play Attah Kwadwo

play Dickson Ofori

 

