Policeman killed by robbers in Tarkwa

A group of armed robbers shot and killed a policeman on escort duty at Tarkwa in the Western Region yesterday.

Lance Corporal Duku Nicholas, the deceased, was shot while escorting an Indian businessman in Bogoso late Sunday evening.

After shooting the police escort, the robbers took away GHS 900, 000 from the Indian businessman identified as Rajinder Singh.

The robbers later abandoned the vehicle they used in the operation, a Nissan Rogue with registration number GE 411-16, at the outskirts of Tarkwa.

The incident is the latest in a wave of attacks recorded in one week in some parts of the country.



Last week two people were killed in four separate robbery attacks at Weija, in the Ga South Municipal district of the Greater Accra Region.