Police service in Ghana will improve in the next 6 months - Nana Addo

Ghanaians will soon see an improved Police Service that is well-equipped to fight crime across the country, President Akufo-Addo has assured.

According to him, government is investing to make sure that the Police are empowered to be able to protect the citizenry.

He said the next six months will be crucial in this regard, whiles also urging the public, traditional leaders and government officials to help fight crime in the country.

The President made these comments whiles addressing a 14-member Standing Committee and delegation of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs.

The contingent paid a courtesy call on the President at the Flagstaff House to discuss how best the Upper West region can be developed.

“It is important that the criminal and organized gang elements in our country know that the State is not prepared just to lie down and watch them do what they like in Ghana,” President Akufo-Addo said.

“We should not allow it, all of us, traditional authorities, traditional rulers, regional and local government must come together in a very strong way to make sure our country is not overrun by criminal elements and that we provide an atmosphere of peace and stability to enable our compatriots prosper and develop.”

Also on the discussion table was the current status of the WA campus of the University of Development Studies (UDS).

The President of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, Kuoro Richard Baboon Kanton VI, called on the President to consider their plea to make the WA campus of UDS autonomous from its mother university in the Upper East Region.

According to the Chief, the Wa campus has come of age and should be declared as a fully-fledged university.

On his part, President Akufo-Ado said the issue was already being tackled by the Ministry of Education and the National Council for Tertiary Education.

He assured that a solution will soon be found after the Ministry and the Council conclude their work.