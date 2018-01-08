Home > News > Local >

Rape Case :  Lebanese 'rapist's' wife weeps in court


Rape Case Lebanese 'rapist's' wife weeps in court

The 39-year old accused is to reappear before the court on Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The wife of the Lebanese accused of assaulting and raping his 19-year-old house help who is on remand has shed uncontrollable tears at the Accra High court because her husband was not granted bail.

The 39-year-old was suspected to have raped his Ghanaian house help at his Airport Hills Residential home in Accra.

READ MORE: Rabih Haddad: Suspected Lebanese rapist on oxygen support at Ridge hospital

The court presided over by Justice Kofi Dorgu refused to hear the bail application by the accused’s lawyer, Ralph Opoku Adusei because the state prosecutor in charge was indisposed.

Lawyer for the accused pleaded with the court to consider the fact that the wife of Mr Haddad and two children have been thrown out of their house, but the Judge told the counsel to come back to the court on January 9, 2018.

The counsel for the accused prayed for bail, but the court refused on grounds that they did not have the jurisdiction to do so.

Background

The victim in this rape and assault case, who speaks only Ewe and French, said the suspect beat her after his apparent displeasure with the coffee she had prepared for him.

play

 

Four policemen from the East Legon District Police Command arrested Haddad Rabih, around 11:45 pm.

The suspect, according to reports forcibly had sex with the victim around 5 pm on Saturday in the absence of his wife and other occupants of his household after subjecting her to severe beatings for resisting his demands.

The incident happened at Airport Hills residential area.

READ ALSO: Lebanese Rape Case: Family Of Lebanese ‘rapist’ thrown out of Airport home

The victim narrating her ordeal after seeking medical care, the victim (name withheld) said the suspect beat her up mercilessly after she refused to accede to his demands for the second time.

He slapped her twice on the face, finally overpowered her and dragged her to his bedroom to rape her.

According to the victim who could barely turn her neck, she had been in the employment of the suspect from the month of November but was persistently harassed by him for sex anytime his wife was not at home.

She said the event was the fourth time the suspect had raped her in a total of two separate encounters.

Narrating how it happened, she said the suspect directed her to have her bath after his wife, another house-help and his children had left home.

After her shower, the suspect allegedly directed her to his kitchen, which was close to the master bedroom to prepare him coffee.

She obliged after he refused to allow her to dress properly after bathing.

On reaching the kitchen, he locked the door but her attempt to escape was not successful.

The victim said Rabih threw her out of the room after raping her twice. She bled after the act.

Former AG steps in to serve as lawyer for the victim

Former Attorney General, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, has stepped in to serve as the lawyer of the victim.

Mrs. Appiah-Oppong said she was keenly following the case, and expressed some satisfaction with the course of the investigations so far, and said she will ensure justice is served.

"We are fortunate to have caught this one early so that the investigation can be done properly. Very often, by the time we become aware of a situation like this, time has elapsed, evidence is lost and it becomes very difficult to follow up on it. That is why we are very keen to follow up on this one to make sure that the proper investigation and proper prosecution is also done," Mrs. Appiah-Oppong said.

The police administration has said they will put forward a strong case to ensure justice is served.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I'm a motivated and enthusiastic journalist. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Dag Heward-Mills’ second son gets married in lavish wedding Photos Dag Heward-Mills’ second son gets married in lavish wedding
TV Licence: GBC considers deducting TV licence fee from public workers salaries TV Licence GBC considers deducting TV licence fee from public workers salaries
AMA Decongestion: Accra Mayor fires 2 officials for failing to discharge their duties AMA Decongestion Accra Mayor fires 2 officials for failing to discharge their duties
Branding: COCOBOD CEO branded chocolates on 60th birthday goes viral Branding COCOBOD CEO branded chocolates on 60th birthday goes viral
Alcoholic Beverages: FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption Alcoholic Beverages FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption
University Of Cape Coast: UCC Pro-VC wants government to restrict WhatsApp use University Of Cape Coast UCC Pro-VC wants government to restrict WhatsApp use

Recommended Videos

Demolishing: AMA begins major decongestion exercise Demolishing AMA begins major decongestion exercise
Flight Overbooking: KLM to pay stranded passengers €600 each Flight Overbooking KLM to pay stranded passengers €600 each
UCC Pro-VC wants government to restrict WhatsApp use UCC Pro-VC wants government to restrict WhatsApp use



Top Articles

1 Revelations Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in 2018...bullet
2 New Year President Akufo-Addo meets Christian leadersbullet
3 Vehicle Registration Don't arrest DV, DP number plates - IGP warnsbullet
4 Relationship Owusu Bempah hopeful of a third wifebullet
5 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempahbullet
6 Explanation This is why John Mahama did not attend Alhaji...bullet
7 At Mamfe Two people crushed to death in gory accidentbullet
8 Video 'Angel' reportedly shows up in TB Joshua's church...bullet
9 Security Sounds Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a thiefbullet
10 Overbooking KLM to pay stranded passengers €600 eachbullet

Related Articles

Bantama Gang-Rape Court orders for school records of Bantama gang-rape suspects
In Accra Gang rape in Osu: 5 boys granted bail
In Western Region 21-yr old ‘galamseyer’ kills pregnant girlfriend
Rabih Haddad Suspected Lebanese rapist on oxygen support at Ridge hospital
Lebanese Rape Case Family Of Lebanese ‘rapist’ thrown out of Airport home
Rape Case Lebanese rape suspect will die in custody - Lawyer
In Western Region Church Of Pentecost accepts cocoa beans as tithes from cocoa farmers
Lebanese Rape Case Lebanese rape suspect to be put before court – Police
Kumasi Academy Death Cause of students death Ebola-related - Minister
Legal Help Former Attorney General vows to seek justice for woman raped by Lebanese

Top Videos

1 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
2 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist...bullet
3 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife...bullet
4 TV Licence Anyone who refuses to pay TV licence is 'foolish' -...bullet
5 SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's churchbullet
6 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
7 Education Ignore free SHS critics - Father Campbell tells...bullet
8 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
9 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
10 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by...bullet

Local

Maternal Mortality Eastern region records 105 maternal deaths in 2017
In Kumasi 5-month-old aborted foetus found dumped in gutter
Gitmo 2
Ex-Guantanamo Bay Detainees It’s time for GITMO 2 to return – Bentil
In Accra Woman, 4 others arrested for allegedly robbing orphanage