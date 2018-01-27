Home > News > Local >

Residents attack police for preventing them to lynch robbers


In Kwabenya Residents attack police for preventing them to lynch robbery suspects

Residents of Kwabenya in Accra have clashed with the Police in the area last Friday over what must be done to some suspected robbers.

The irate residents had attempted to lynch the suspected robbers who were nabbed while allegedly robbing a boutique in the area.

Adom News’ Kwame Kulenu, who has been following development in the Kwabenya area reported on Adom Midday News that the Police who arrived at the scene prevented the residents from carrying out any attacks on the suspects thereby provoking them.

The angry mob, he said, pelted the Police with stones and other materials but the Police succeeded in moving the suspects away unharmed.

Some police officers sustained injuries in the process with some vehicles also getting destroyed.

According to the Greater Accra Regional Police PRO, ASP Afia Tenge, the officers have so far been sent to the police hospital for treatment whiles the suspects are now in police custody pending investigations.

