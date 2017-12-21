Road Crash :  Scores injured in grisly Tumu road accident [Photos]

news

More than 20 people are seriously injured after a 48-seater DAF bus somersaulted and fell on the side of the Wa-Tumu road in the Upper West Region.

The bus is believed to have fallen into a hole created by a collapsed portion of a bridge before it somersaulted.

According to reports by Graphiconline, the accident happened around 1am on Thursday, December 21.

It took hours for victims to be conveyed to the Tumu Government Hospital.

The bus was said to be travelling from Zebilla to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The driver was said to be among the seriously injured who were conveyed to the hospital.