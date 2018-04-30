Home > News > Local >

Robbers gun down Police officer; bolt with GHc900,000


Lance Corporal Nicholas Duku from Tarkwa Division was escorting an Indian businessman carrying money from Tarkwah to Bogoso when the incident happened.

A police officer on escort duty has been brutally shot dead by armed robbers at Bogoso in the Prestea-Huni Valley district of the Western region.

Lance Corporal Nicholas Duku from Tarkwa Division was escorting an Indian businessman carrying money from Tarkwah to Bogoso on Sunday.

However, they were ambushed by armed men, reported to be four in number, who shot and killed the policeman before bolting with a sum of GHc900,000.

The incident which happened on Sunday evening saw the Policeman die on the spot after bleeding from gun wounds sustained on his back.

Deceased Policeman, Lance Corporal Nicholas Duku play

Deceased Policeman, Lance Corporal Nicholas Duku

 

The armed robbers then fled the scene, leaving behind a Nissan Rogue with registration number GE 411-16 which they used for the operation.

Meanwhile, the Tarkwa Divisional and Prestea District Patrol Teams together the members of the community have mounted a search for the assailants.

Also, all police checkpoints have been alerted to be on the lookout in order to facilitate the apprehension of the perpetrators.

The body of the deceased Policeman has, however, been deposited at the hospital, as it awaits autopsy.

