Robbers gun down Police officer; bolt with GHc900,000

Lance Corporal Nicholas Duku from Tarkwa Division was escorting an Indian businessman carrying money from Tarkwah to Bogoso on Sunday.
However, they were ambushed by armed men, reported to be four in number, who shot and killed the policeman before bolting with a sum of GHc900,000.
The incident which happened on Sunday evening saw the Policeman die on the spot after bleeding from gun wounds sustained on his back.
The armed robbers then fled the scene, leaving behind a Nissan Rogue with registration number GE 411-16 which they used for the operation.
Meanwhile, the Tarkwa Divisional and Prestea District Patrol Teams together the members of the community have mounted a search for the assailants.
The body of the deceased Policeman has, however, been deposited at the hospital, as it awaits autopsy.