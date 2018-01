24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

The Editor of the Al Hajj Newspaper, Alhaji Bature Iddrissu has passed away.

Reports say he died this afternoon, Friday, January 5, 2018.

The sad incident occurred at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he has been on admission.

Alhaji Bature Iddrissu was a staunch member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).