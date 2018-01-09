Sex Job :  I slept with over 1,000 prostitutes in Kumasi - Man confesses

news

A 33-year-old man who has slept with over 1,000 sex workers has revealed exactly what drives him to do it.

The young man [name withheld] was 18 when he first stepped into a brothel.

In an interview on Kumasi-based Metro FM, he said he was not sure of the exact number of women he has slept with but estimated to be over one thousand (1,000).

"The truth is, I’m not sure. My conservative estimate is about 1000 women for more than a decade. I’m 33 now and I’ve slowed down a little." he said.

He added that being in a relationship could sometimes be frustrating since some ladies are quite demanding.

"But it’s my passion. It’s the most enjoyable, exhilarating, satisfying way to spend your time because some ladies demand too much in a relationship so going to pay GH¢10 or GH¢15 out there to make yourself satisfied is affordable," he noted.