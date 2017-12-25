Home > News > Local >

Showing Love :  Mahama sends Christmas message to Ghanaians


Showing Love Mahama sends Christmas message to Ghanaians

Mahama and the wife have asked Ghanaians to reflect positively on this year’s Christmas and prayed for blessings in the New Year.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former President John Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama have sent Christmas message to Ghanaians.

They have asked Ghanaians to reflect positively on this year’s Christmas and pray for blessings, peace and good health in the New Year.

play

 

READ MORE: Mahama and family celebrate Christmas in Bole

Wishing Ghanaians a fruitful Christmas celebration with a Christmas greetings card, he said "Warm greetings and best wishes. May the season bring hope, comfort and joy. And we pray for good health, wisdom, understanding and peace in the coming year."

play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I'm a motivated and enthusiastic journalist. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

In Tamale: Alhassan Suhuyini's Facebook 'impersonator' finally arrested In Tamale Alhassan Suhuyini's Facebook 'impersonator' finally arrested
Video: Akufo-Addo assures Ghanaians of brighter days in Christmas message Video Akufo-Addo assures Ghanaians of brighter days in Christmas message
Human Rights: Be professional when arresting criminals - Legal Assistance Network to police Human Rights Be professional when arresting criminals - Legal Assistance Network to police
Brutal Acid Attack: Koforidua Technical University female student sprayed with acid Brutal Acid Attack Koforidua Technical University female student sprayed with acid
In Kumasi: Armed robbers attack SDA church during all night service In Kumasi Armed robbers attack SDA church during all night service
Racism? 3 Ghanaian women assaulted and forced out of Tap Portugal flight for Caucasian passengers Racism? 3 Ghanaian women assaulted and forced out of Tap Portugal flight for Caucasian passengers

Recommended Videos

Human Rights: Exhibit professionalism when arresting - Legal Assistance Network Human Rights Exhibit professionalism when arresting - Legal Assistance Network
GP: Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leaked GP Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leaked
Cop Lynched: Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensation Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensation



Top Articles

1 Crime Police officer allegedly shoots and kills unarmed 17-year-old GSTS...bullet
2 Lynched Soldier Barbara Mahama takes to WhatsApp to mourn husbandbullet
3 Allowance Restoration Trainee nurses cry for unpaid allowancesbullet
4 Racism? 3 Ghanaian women assaulted and forced out of Tap Portugal...bullet
5 Inhumane Act 4 boys gang rape teenage girlbullet
6 Bantama Gang-rape Arrested suspects are JHS 3, SHS 1 students...bullet
7 Gang-rape Three gang-rape suspects to spend X-mas in police cellbullet
8 In Western Region Policeman arrested over murder of...bullet
9 Unprotected Sex Cape Coast records over 600 HIV...bullet
10 Christmas Over $300,000 fake notes intercepted in...bullet

Related Articles

Ministerial Appointments Volta region disappointed in Nana Addo's appointment
NPP Government Osafo Marfo as Senior Minister unconstitutional - Mahama
In Parliament Mahama delivers State of the Nation Address on Thursday
Yuletide Mahama and family celebrate Christmas in Bole
Yuletide President Mahama sends final Christmas message from Flagstaff House
False Publication My family not involved in La gas explosion - Ablakwa
Christmas Carol Mahama attends Ovation 2016 Christmas Carol [Photos]
New Government Nana Addo heads to Nigeria

Top Videos

1 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
2 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
3 GP Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leakedbullet
4 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
5 Vandals ! University of Ghana student stabbed severally by matebullet
6 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by fellow...bullet
7 2018 Budget 100,000 graduates to be employed in 2018 will...bullet
8 Chairman Wontumi NPP chairman shows off his $200,000 gold...bullet
9 Development Foundation for jobs has been laid –...bullet
10 Death Trap Jasikan, Hohoe road in bad statebullet

Local

Reward 68 top police officers promoted
Horrific Woman dies in trotro; leaves behind 2-year-old daughter
Northern Region Yapei, Buipe bridges open to traffic
Road Crash Scores injured in grisly Tumu road accident [Photos]