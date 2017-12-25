Showing Love :  Mahama sends Christmas message to Ghanaians

news

Former President John Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama have sent Christmas message to Ghanaians.

They have asked Ghanaians to reflect positively on this year’s Christmas and pray for blessings, peace and good health in the New Year.

Wishing Ghanaians a fruitful Christmas celebration with a Christmas greetings card, he said "Warm greetings and best wishes. May the season bring hope, comfort and joy. And we pray for good health, wisdom, understanding and peace in the coming year."