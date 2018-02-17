Home > News > Local >

Stolen Monies Traced To Foreign Accounts


Corruption Martin Amidu to investigate stolen money in offshore accounts - reports

The offshore accounts are said to be held in Europe, Asia and some African countries where there is financial stability.

  Published:
play Martin Amidu
Martin Amidu's first task as the nation's first special prosecutor will be to retrieve stolen money by state and government officials in offshore accounts, it has been reported on Saturday.

According to the Daily Guide newspaper, details of the said accounts had been identified and it is likely to attract the attention of the Special Prosecutor, Mr Amidu, when he is given the nod by parliament.

It will recalled that Mr Amidu during is vetting vowed to trace stolen money deposited or held in foreign accounts.

 

“We will trace them and then they have to decide whether they will come and pay reparation or bring the money back or we will deal with it,” he said.

He added: “There is an international law on politically exposed persons. If you want to open an account with a certain bank, especially in the UK and America, they ask you to fill a declaration of consent that if questions are asked about you, the bank is at liberty to provide them.”

Meanwhile the Appointments Committee of Parliament has by unanimous decision recommended the approval of Mr Amidu as special prosecutor.

All things being equal, he will be approved by MPs on Tuesday.

